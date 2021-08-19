Spinal Pumps Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2026

Technological innovations and combination of external devices with pumps, government initiatives, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the large patient base and Rise in chronic diseases in geriatric population are key factors contributing to high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 238.2 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced products

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Spinal pumps market was valued at USD 238.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 368.4 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6 %. Spinal pumps are intrathecal drug delivery systems which provide anesthesia and analgesia. ITDD systems consists of a catheter attached to a pump, and the pump is an external device or an implanted system that involves therapy and drug diagnosis.

Spinal pumps market is driven by the rising prevalence of sclerosis, movement disorders, spinal and brain injuries, and cerebral palsy. Increase in geriatric population and long-term therapy comprising spinal pump devices and brain injuries is likely to boosts the industrial growth during the forecast period. A rise in chronic diseases in geriatric population and development of medical device and equipment is likely to contribute to market growth during the forecast period. Technological innovations and combination of external devices with pumps that enable low medication dosages accelerates the market growth for the forecast period. Favorable government initiatives, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the large patient base, is projected to support the spinal pump industrial growth in developing regions such as India and China. In November 2014, Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH launched the implantable, programmable infusion pump for baclofen therapy. Some of the side effects, such as a fluid leak, severe skin reactions, and headache, are expected to hamper market growth.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

DePuy Synthes, FlowonixMedical, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH, and Teleflex, Inc.

The report segments the Spinal Pumps market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Spinal Pumps Market Segmentation:

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Spasticity Management

Pain Management Non-Malignant Pain Malignant Pain



End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinic

ASCs

Long term care centers

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



