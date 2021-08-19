Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

The rising presence of contract research organizations, increasing healthcare IT spending, and unprecedented evolution of the healthcare infrastructure and standards, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases are key factors contributing to high CAGR of structural biology and molecular modeling during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 4 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 17.9%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Structural biology and molecular modeling

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global structural biology and molecular modeling market was valued at USD 4.00 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.97 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 17.9%. The global structural biology and molecular modeling market is an essential part of the worldwide healthcare sector and has already made vital contributions in obtaining remedies to several diseases. The structural biology and molecular modeling field are concerned with an arrangement of various molecules in biological compounds and how the peculiarity of the arrangement affects the nature of the compound. The field also shows different alterations in the structure of the compounds affecting their environment and showing the position of each part of the structure, which is linked to the overall nature of the compound.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market:

AlDassault Systemes, Agile Molecule, Accellera Ltd., Bioinformatic LLC, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Bruker Daltonics Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Chemical Computing Group, and CLC bio

Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market Segmentation:

Tools (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

SaaS & standalone modeling Homology modeling Threading Molecular dynamics Ab Initio Hybrid Others

Visualization & analysis

Databases

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Drug development

Drug discovery

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Market Report:

The Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

