Microencapsulated Ingredients Market Climbs On Positive Outlook Of Booming Sales : Air Liquide, Ashland, Inc., BASF SE, Biogenics Inc, Chongqing Pellets Techniques

Microencapsulation is a process in which ingredients such as pigments, vitamins, UV filters, and others, are encapsulated to form a capsule. The Asia-Pacific microencapsulated ingredients market was valued at $120.59 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $193.36 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Microencapsulation is used increasingly in the skin care and personal care markets. Several skin care and personal care products are composed of biologically active substances that are encapsulated for increasing stability of active materials. Topical and transdermal delivery of active cosmetic ingredients works effectively by reaching the target site within the skin. Protection of these active ingredients is necessary during formulation, storage, and application of the cosmetic product. Hence, ingredients are microencapsulated in the skin care products. Rise in use of microencapsulated ingredients in the skin care application is driving the growth of the market.

Air Liquide, Ashland, Inc., BASF SE, Biogenics Inc, Chongqing Pellets Techniques, Croda, Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kobo Products, Inc., Korea Particle Technology, Lonza Group Limited, Salvona LLC, Sumitomo- Presperse Corporation, and Nouryon.

Color cosmetics, Sunscreen lotions, Whitening and lightening cream, Anti-wrinkle and Anti-aging cream, Other skin care products

China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Philippines

