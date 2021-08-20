Prebiotic Ingredients Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues

The global prebiotic ingredients market was valued at USD 5270.11 million in 2020, and it is projected to reach a CAGR of 9.56% during the period, 2021-2026.

– The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shift in the diet behavior of consumers, with 56% of European consumers associating prebiotics with immune health, as 70% of immune cells are found in the gut. Moreover, companies like Kellogg’s are expanding their gut-health portfolios with the launches of new prebiotic cereals to improve gut health, paying the way for more prebiotic ingredient growth post-COVID-19.

– Consumers have become increasingly aware of the importance of prebiotics in maintaining a healthy digestive system and prefer a diet with increased fiber intake, thus driving the digestive health ingredients market, with bakery and cereal products expected to witness high demand.

– Moreover, the increasing demand for FOS in infant nutrition is the major factor driving the market, mainly in Europe and the United States. The major regulations across the world have accepted the utilization of oligosaccharides or FOS in infant formula. For instance, infant food formulas containing GOS or FOS are heavily marketed in the United States.

Key Market Trends

Evolving Preference for Improved Gut Health

Rising consumer awareness regarding gut health is anticipated to propel the demand in the prebiotic ingredients market, and according to the International Food Information Council, over one-quarter (28%) of adults cited digestive health among the top benefits in food/beverage products, and two-thirds of the consumers aged 50 years and over said digestive health is extremely/very important in 2018, creating momentum for prebiotic ingredients. In 2018, the Dupont Microbiome Venture expanded its partnership with the Center of Food and Fermentation Technologies to complement DuPont’s existing product portfolio in the areas of probiotics and prebiotics, including human milk oligosaccharides. Moreover, key players are also actively offering prebiotic supplements, as maintenance of a healthy gut is increasingly becoming important among consumers. According to the international study by Beneo Inc., 42% of consumers are very or extremely interested in gut microbiome. Additionally, 52% of consumers perceived that prebiotic fibers aid in digestion, 50% considered they would improve gut health, 43% said they promote overall health, and 30% thought prebiotics help strengthen immunity. Such factors are escalating the application of prebiotic ingredients in various food and beverage applications.

Europe holds a Significant Market Share

The rising awareness regarding health benefits and the surge in the aging population are some of the major factors to boost the prebiotic ingredients market in Europe during the forecast period, both in food and beverages and pharmaceuticals, since prebiotics aid in digestion and healthy bowel movements. According to Sensus, the European bakery market witnessed 228 product launches in the last year having labels mentioning inulin, oligofructose, or chicory root fiber on the packaging. 11% of these launches were in the United Kingdom. The European dietary supplement market is driven by the growing acceptance of these supplements among the aging population and the increasing incidences of lifestyle disorders. Healthcare professionals across the region recommend dietary supplements containing prebiotic ingredients to their patients, to combat health challenges.

Competitive Landscape

The global prebiotic ingredients market is a highly competitive market and comprises regional and international competitors. The market is dominated by players, like Kerry Group, Tereos SA, Ingredion Incorporated, Royal Freisland Campina NV, and Cargill. The leading players in the prebiotic ingredients market enjoy a dominant presence worldwide. These players focus on leveraging the opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their product portfolio so that they can cater to the requirements for various product segments, especially in prebiotic ingredients. These players focus on rapid market expansion and new product launches to gain a better market share, efficient results, and competitive edge over other competitors in the global market.

