Lithium-ion Battery’s Electrolyte Solvent Market Outlook ,Competitive Analysis

The lithium-ion battery’s electrolyte solvent market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 22% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the increasing demand from electric vehicle manufacturers and the growing demand from smartphone manufacturers.

– On the flipside, potential hazards caused by using impure electrolyte solvent and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak are projected to hinder the growth of the market studied to some extent.

– Emerging technologies in the production of non-flammable solvents and the increasing scope of lithium-ion batteries in aerospace applications are likely to provide numerous opportunities for the manufacturers in the future.

– Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share across the globe, with China clearly dominating the global demand.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114018

Key Market Trends

Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) – the Largest and Fastest Growing Segment

– Dimethyl carbonate (DMC) is a most promising electrolyte solvent for lithium-ion battery, owing to its inherent safety and robustness. Commonly used organic solvents, like propylene or ethylene carbonates, have an issue because of their high viscosity, which limits the efficiency of the lithium electrochemical cycle. DMC has good solvation of lithium ions and a low viscosity, which eliminates that issue.

– Commercial processes for producing DMC include the phosgene route, liquid-phase methanol oxycarbonylation (a process developed by Enichem), and methylnitrite carbonylation (developed by UBE).

– Ube Industries Ltd is the largest supplier of diethyl carbonate, with a production capacity of nearly 175,000 metric tons per annum. Kindun Chemical Co. Limited, Shenzhen Capchem, and Dongwha Electrlyte are the other major players involved in the production of this solvent type.

– As Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory 3 entered its production phase in October 2019, the price of dimethyl carbonate started to rise in China, which is the largest market for lithium-ion battery electrolyte solvent, holding more than 70% of the market share.

– The DMC segment is expected to achieve the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

China, the Global Leader in Li-ion Battery Production

– China is the world’s largest economy in terms of PPP(Purchasing Power Parity). However, it is the second-largest economy when calculated in terms of nominal GDP. The country’s growth has been slowing in the past few years and is estimated to have recorded a 6% GDP growth in 2019, which is the slowest rate in countries’ economic history since 1990. This growth rate is moderating due to the maturing of the Chinese economy combined with tensions over the US-China trade disputes.

– However, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has caused a slowdown of China’s economic growth as well as its manufacturing sector. The majority of the factories remain closed or are not able to attain full production capacity due to a shortage of staff and raw materials. This is expected to have a negative impact on the demand for the market studied in the short run.

– Although china is the first country affected by the COVID-19 and its related lockdown, and it is the first country that has come out of the lockdowns and is starting its long journey toward normalcy. However, as a major chunk of the Chinese economy is linked to foreign exports, where demand is still low will negatively affect the Chinese industry in the near future.

– China is the largest car market for electric vehicles in the world. Although, the Chinese car market declined in 2019, the electric vehicle segment witnessed a moderate growth of 4.7% in 2019 with approximately 1.18 million plug-in electric cars were sold in China in 2019, where lithium-ion batteries have a prominent role in the vehicle’s body making​. COVID-19 has severely impacted the demand for electric vehicles in the initial years of the 2020s. However, we are observing a slight recovery in the May and June figures, where plug sales have shown improvement. However, 2020 is expected to be a disappointment for electric vehicles segment in the country.

– China is the world’s largest consumer electronics producer, especially for brown goods product category. It is the world’s most extensive electronics manufacturing ecosystem and supply chain, with more than five times the electronics suppliers based in Japan. However, for the first time in the decade, the Chinese smartphone production share has fallen below 70% (68%) globally in 2019 from having around 75% of global production in 2016. Owing to rising labor costs and trade tensions with the United States, smartphone manufacturers are shifting to other Asian countries, such as India and Vietnam. This is expected to negatively affect the demand growth of lithium-ion batteries in the country.

Request For Full Report >> Lithium-ion Battery’s Electrolyte Solvent Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Lithium-ion Battery\’s Electrolyte Solvent Market

Telecom Operations Management Market

Nitrite Market

Heptanoic Acid Market

Wood-based Fibers Market

United States (US) MEP Services Market

Polymeric Adsorbents Market

Non-Conductive Ink Market

Metal Finishing Chemical Market

Data Center Generator Market