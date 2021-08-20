Optical Wavelength Services Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints

The Global Optical Wavelength Services Market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2020, and it is projected to be worth USD 5.84 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.68% during the period of 2021-2026. The companies adopt the optical wavelengths services to provide better signal quality and services to the viewer and customers. For transmitting the video conferencing signal with high quality, the commercial sectors adopt the optical wavelengths services during the period of COVID-19 in 2020.

– Wavelength services (OWS) are fiber networking solutions, which offer customers dedicated broadband, framing-independent transport networks.

– The evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and evolving automation trends have exponentially heightened data traffic, thereby, creating increased bandwidth demands for large companies and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), recognizing the need for OWS.

– According to Forbes, the total installed base of the Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is expected to amount to USD 75.44 billion, globally, by 2025. The next-generation mobile connection technology 5G, with a predicted number of 1.3 billion subscriptions by 2023, may provide a significant boost for the application of IoT in everyday life.

– According to Cisco Systems Inc., on average, a smartphone is expected to generate 11 GB data traffic per month by 2022, which may be more than four and a half-fold jump over the 2017 average of 2 GB data per month. The increase in mobile traffic is anticipated to create an extensive opportunity for the optical transport network market.

– Besides the burgeoning need for high-speed internet and fiber optics, communication has become the spine, enhancing OWS’s demand. Progressions in technology with concerns to communication standards are expected to create opportunities for OWS vendors. For instance, in 2020, Comcast Corporation’s total customer relationships increased by 1.6 million. The total high-speed customers increased by 2 million.

Key Market Trends

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Interface to Record the Highest Growth Rate

– OTN gives numerous benefits over traditional WDM transponder-based networks, including reliability, improved efficiency, and protected wavelength-based private services. Furthermore, OTN switches at fiber junctions facilitate the optimal use of the optical spectrum.

– The telecommunications business and service provider networks are swiftly starting to deal with the burst of digital traffic driven by mobile applications, multimedia services, VoIP, social media, and cloud computing. Also, there is a burgeoning array of bandwidth-hungry applications. Therefore, the growth of digital traffic will have a positive influence on the optical transport network interface.

– Moreover, the performance enhancements proposed by 5G have deemed an essential element in the expansion of the Internet of Things. Entirely new applications, including augmented reality, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicle management, will need the agility and reliability promised by 5G.

– Furthermore, with its software-centric network paradigm, the emerging cloud architecture offers possibilities for telecom merchants and service providers to grow and produce innovative products and services that can add to the overall growth of the global telecom industry. These developments will collectively put greater interest in the mobile data transport network and have a resolute force on the optical network architecture to better accommodate these requirements.

Asia Pacific to Hold Dominant Share of the Market

– The Asia Pacific region upgrades the communication technology infrastructure at breakneck speed as a part of digital transformation. The presence of a large number of IT businesses in the area and rising demand for end-to-end wavelength services are very high, driving this sector’s growth. The expanding LAN & WAN connectivity, high usage in financial data transfer, and offset backup data encourage the growth of the market in the area during the forecasted period.

– Many developing country’s governments are taking initiatives to encourage the development of the communication infrastructure in their respective countries, driving the growth of the optical wavelength service market. Countries like India, China, and Japan are some prominent countries in the APAC region’s optical wavelength service development field.

– Governments of several emerging nations are also taking initiatives to promote or expedite the development of communication infrastructure in these countries. Asia-Pacific is growing a manufacturing center for most of the firms due to the attendance of low-cost labor and a vast penetration rate of Industry 4.0 movement. In Asian nations, governments proactively support the development of new businesses. For instance, “Made in China 2025” is an initiative to comprehensively promote the Chinese industry to facilitate the realization of Industry 4.0.

– According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), people living in Asia actively support technology, and it has entered all perspectives of their daily activities far more intensely than in many other parts of the world. Such penetration will encourage the telecom providers to give more powerful network connection speeds, which, in turn, will promote the Optical Wavelength Services to grow.

