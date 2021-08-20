Ultra-Pure Water Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends

The market for ultra-pure water is expected to record a CAGR of over 5%, globally, during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand from the semiconductor industry and increasing application in the pharmaceutical industry. On the flip side, the high consumption of water for purification is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

– The ultra-pure water market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to increasing application in the semiconductor industry across the world.

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as India, China, and Japan.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Application in the Semiconductor Industry

– Ultra-pure water can be regarded as an industrial solvent. It is purified to the most stringent of standards for all contaminant types, including organic and inorganic compounds, dissolved and particulate matter, and dissolved gases.

– The semiconductor industry, one of the world’s largest in terms of added value, is a business that demands the utmost purity of water. A single 8-inch silicon wafer, the basis for about 100 chips, can require up to 7,500 liters of water to produce, in which about two-thirds of the water has to be ultra-pure water.

– Semiconductor plants use ultra-pure water as a cleaning agent, so it is important that the water should not contain dissolved contaminants that can precipitate or particles that may lodge on circuits and cause microchip failures.

– The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) announced that worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 36.6 billion for the month of October 2019, an increase of 2.9% from the sales witnessed in September 2019 (USD 35.6 billion).

– According to WSTS, IT estimated that the annual global sales may decrease by about 12.1% in 2019. However, the semiconductor sales is estimated to witness growth of about 5.4% in 2020. This is expected to increase the scope for the growth of market.

– Hence, owing to the growing applications in the semiconductor industry, especially in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions, the demand for ultra-pure water is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for ultra-pure water during the forecast period. Due to the high demand application from countries, like China, India, and Japan, the market for ultra-pure water has been increasing.

– The largest producers of ultra-pure water are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of ultra-pure water are Organo Corporation, DuPont, Veolia, Pall Corporation, and Pentair PLC.

– Apart from the semiconductor industry, ultra-pure water is also used in the pharmaceutical industry, power generation in boilers, and other industries where it has a wide range of applications.

– The Chinese pharmaceutical industry, which is valued at ~USD 145 billion currently, represents the biggest emerging market with growth tipped to reach ~USD 200 billion by 2022, thus increasing the scope of the market.

– The Chinese government has introduced “Made in China 2025” policy to increase the nation’s self-sufficiency in integrated circuits production to 40% in 2020 and 70% by 2025.

– Taiwan’s semiconductor equipment purchase grew by 34% in 2019, reaching USD 3.9 billion, making it one of the leading countries for the market in the region.

– The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand fo the ultra-pure water market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The ultra-pure water market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include DuPont, Veolia, Pall Corporation, Pentair PLC, and SUEZ.

