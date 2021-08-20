Genomics Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The growing funding from the government and growth in the number of genomics projects are driving the market demand.

Market Size – USD 18.60 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology.

The global Genomics market is forecast to reach USD 47.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for genetically modified plants and animals and a reduction in the price of genetic procedures are boosting the growth of the market.

The market is witnessing an increased demand owing to the massive change in technology. The development of innovative machines and increased spending on research is further propelling the demand. The government is taking initiatives to encourage the growth of the market. The growing trend of personalized medicine is also another trend impacting market demand. However, the high cost of the genomic instruments and regulatory guidelines are hampering the growth of the market.

Advancement in genomics will continue to give rise to the economic, environmental, and ethical, legal, and social implications, all of which will garner attention from the public and the policymakers. Several healthcare and research companies are working towards the integration of genomic data, while major clinical centers like Stanford Health Care and many cancer research centers are using genomic data to personalize treatments for treating life-threatening diseases such as cancer.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Genomics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and GE Healthcare, among others.

Genomics Market Segmentation:

Deliverables Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products Instrument Reagent

Services Core Genomics Biomarker Translation NGS-Based Computational Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sequencing

PCR

Microarray

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Precision Medicine

Drug Discovery and Development

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Research centers and government institute

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the Genomics Market Report:

The Genomics market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Genomics market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

