E-Prescribing Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The surge in deaths by medical errors and increase in the abuse of controlled substances are driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 930.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology.

The global E-Prescribing market is forecast to reach USD 4.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. E-Prescription is gaining traction with the growing adoption of the latest technology in the healthcare sector. It offers an extensive range of applications and provides a comprehensive form of medical data, ensures security checks, and complete privacy of the patient information.

Increasing support from the government is propelling the demand for the market product. The need to reduce medication errors is a major driving factor. However, e-prescribing systems are facing limitations due to the high initial cost and high risk associated with the security and privacy of patient’s data. Developing nations are expected to encounter roadblocks, which includes low availability of high-speed internet connection, and inadequate IT expertise. The fund needed to be allocated to this market is also quite low in emerging nations.

The growing investment in health startups has gained momentum, which has further augmented the demand for the market. The newcomers are coming up with new ways of making these apps more user friendly and are trying to tap into more opportunistic areas of growth. A total of USD 7.5 billion was invested into various start-ups, attempting to digitalize the healthcare system of the U.S. The number was still lower than that invested in 2018, USD 8.1 billion. The U.K.’s Babylon Health was the biggest recipient of investment in 2019, with over USD 500 Million of private investment received, and followed by Ginkgo Bioworks, a bioengineering firm that designs microbes, which received USD 300 million.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Cerner Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc., EPIC Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Quality Systems, Inc., Relayhealth Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC. Henry Schein, Inc., and Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

The report segments the E-Prescribing market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

E-Prescribing Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solution Integrated Solutions Standalone Solutions

Services Support and Maintenance Services Implementation Services Network Services Training and Education Services



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Handheld Device

Computer-Based Devices

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Web and Cloud-based Solutions

On-premises Solutions

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Office-Based Physicians

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



