Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

Rise in the global burden of diabetes, increasing geriatric population, growing rate of obesity, favorable reimbursement policies, increasing strategic initiatives such as product launches or collaborations, and favorable investment scenarios are among the key factors contributing to a high CAGR of the Automated Insulin Delivery Systems market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 4.91 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends– Technological advancements and rising demand for user friendly point of care insulin delivery system

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Market was valued at USD 4.91 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.81 billion by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The Automated Insulin Delivery Systems (AID) market is majorly driven due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe. Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by increased blood glucose levels or blood sugar, which is likely to lead to heart disorders, damage to blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. In 2019, nearly 463 million adults from 20 to 79 years old had diabetes and is estimated to rise to about 700 million by 2045 globally, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

The continuous growth in the target population has promoted a rise in technological advances in the field emerging tremendous future opportunity for Automated Insulin Delivery Systems. For instance, one of the leading players in the industry Bigfoot Biomedical is engaged in developing its advanced AID system Autonomy with the use of a screenless pump, a smartphone app, and the FreeStyle Libre CGM; which is estimated to be launched by 2023. Increasing technological developments, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing awareness programs are estimated to support the market growth. Furthermore, rising diabetic population worldwide has attracted research investments from private and public organizations, towards diabetes management. For instance, the NIH has invested in collaboration with four institution to support development of closed-loop insulin delivery technology or Automated Insulin Delivery Systems for pregnant women with type 1 diabetes in 2019.

The global Automated Insulin Delivery Systems market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Automated Insulin Delivery Systems market

Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Ypsomed, Wockhardt, Digital Medics, Abbott, Companion Medical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., BD, Animas LLC, Medtronic., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, Diabetes Care, BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL, INC, DreaMed Diabetes, Ltd and WTWH Media LLC

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Devices Pens Reusable Insulin Pens Disposable Insulin Pens Insulin Pumps External/ Tethered Pumps Patch Pumps Implanted Insulin pump (IIP) Closed loop insulin pump (artificial pancreas) Pen Needles Standard Pen Needles Safety Pen Needles Insulin Syringes CGM

Software & Mobile App

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

End Use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Homecare

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France U.K Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

