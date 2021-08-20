Banana Powder Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025

The report on the global banana powder market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global banana powder market to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on banana powder market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on banana powder market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global banana powder market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global banana powder market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The growing demand for the gluten free banana powder products

• Changing consumers’ preference for traditional food ingredients

2) Restraints

• Availability of the other substitute

3) Opportunities

• The growing demand of the banana flour in the beauty product industry

Segment Covered

The global banana powder market is segmented on the basis of application, source, process, and distribution channel.

The Global Banana Powder Market by Application

• Beverages

• Household

• Food Industry

• Cosmetics

The Global Banana Powder Market by Source

• Organic

• Conventional

The Global Banana Powder Market by Process

• Freeze Dried

• Sun Dried

• Drum Dried

• Other Processes

The Global Banana Powder Market by Distribution Channel

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Kadac Pty Ltd

• NOW Foods

• Absolute Organic

• Royal Nut Company

• Slingan Pty Ltd

• Stawi Foods and Fruits Limited

• NuNaturals Inc

• ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG

• Zuvii

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the banana powder market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the banana powder market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global banana powder market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

