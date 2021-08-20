India Happiness Index to measure happiness of Indians

The Global Happiness Index puts India way below in the country ranking and has factors which might not actually portray the happiness . Dr Jawahar Surisetti, an eminent and internationally renowned psychologist has come up with a matrix to measure internal happiness in Indians . He concedes that the Global Happiness Index does not factor the internal happiness and is only based on external factors like war , corruption , migrant satisfaction and so on . So a company Ninelives Technology Solutions LLP with his two sons Jayesh , an IIM alumnus and Jagrit , an Artificial Intelligence Researcher . Together they created HAPPEA and APPRISON, two apps that are foreseen to be the things of future. HAPPEA is an app that measures happiness and peace of individuals , corporations and institutions- both these factors are directly responsible for increased productivity and efficiency. APPRISON is an app that not just measures digital well-being but also provides solutions for mobile deaddiction.

The India Happiness Index has been launched on the 75th Independence Day and will study the internal happiness of atleast one lakh individuals of all age groups and will be revealing the analysis of Indian happiness on 26th January 2022. This requires indiyto download the app HAPPEA from Google Play Store free of cost and take the test . That’s the contribution expected from every Indian to be able to come up with a realistic happiness index , says Dr Jawahar . Post the India Index , this will be rolled out to the world . Ninelives has also come up with a Digital Wellbeing Index too that gives an indication of how healthy our digital habits are.

The aim to release an India Happiness Index is to be able to find out how happy people are , which are the locations people are happy and what makes them happy . This analysis will throw up reasons and outcomes which can help spread more happiness. India being spiritually rich will have an edge to become the happiness superpower of the world .