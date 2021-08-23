Epoxy Primers Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth

The market for epoxy primers is expected to register a CAGR of about 5%, globally, during the forecast period. The growing applications in the buildings and construction segment are driving market growth. On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations and slowdown in the global automotive production are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

– The epoxy primers market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from the building and construction sector.

– The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global market, with the largest consumption being registered in China, India, and Japan.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113456

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from the Building and Construction Sector

– Epoxy primer is a sealer that produces a good surface finish. It is primarily recommended as the first base coat over bare steel. These base coats or epoxy primers can also be used over fiberglass, plastic, concrete, metals, and others.

– Epoxy primers are used for a wide variety of materials due to their strong adhesion, good mechanical ability, and chemical resistance in wet and high-humidity environments.

– In the building and construction segment, epoxy primers are used in floors, walls, and ceilings. These primers are used in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings such as warehouses and others.

– Application of epoxy primers in the building and construction segment has gradually increased over the years as it ensures excellent adhesion to the subsequent paint layers.

– Nearly 9% of India’s GDP is spent on infrastructural activities. The government of India has given an enormous momentum to the infrastructural sector, by allocating INR 5.97 lakh crore (~USD 92.22 billion), under the Union Budget 2018-2019.

– Growing construction activity in countries such as China, Japan, United States, and India are expected to drive the market for epoxy primers during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for epoxy primers during the forecast period. With the growing construction sector in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the utilization of epoxy primers is increasing in the region.

– The largest producers of epoxy primers are located in Asia-Pacific. Some of the leading companies in the production of epoxy primers are NIPPON PAINT, Berger Paints Singapore, Asian Paints, Pidilite Industries Limited, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

– The Chinese government has rolled out massive construction plans, including making provisions for 250 million people in its new megacities, over the next ten years, creating scope for epoxy primers in its construction activity over the coming years increasing the scope for the application of epoxy primers.

– Epoxy primers are also used in aircraft. CA7049 is a three-component, chromate-free epoxy primer designed by PPG Industries, Inc to protect exterior aircraft surfaces. It is also used as a refresh primer over basic primers.

– The Indian government has announced an investment worth USD 31,650 billion for the construction of 100 cities, under the smart cities plan. 100 smart cities and 500 cities are likely to invite further investments of worth INR 2 trillion (~USD 28.18 billion), over the coming five years creating scope for the application of these epoxy primers.

– Epoxy primers are also used in automotive industry on metals and fiberglass. It improves surface smoothness, increases basecoat and topcoat adhesion, and also protects vehicles from UV rays.

– The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for epoxy primers during the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

The global epoxy primers market is fragmented, with the major players accounting for a marginal share of the industry. A few companies operating the market include NIPPON PAINT, Berger Paints Singapore, Asian Paints, PPG Industries Inc., and Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Request For Full Report >> Epoxy Primers Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Epoxy Primers Market

Membrane Separation Technology Market

Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market

Wood Preservatives Market

Onychomycosis Treatment Market

Fungal Keratitis Treatment Marke

Dementia Drugs Market

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market

Bakelite Market

Industrial Insulation Market