Anaerobic Adhesives Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis

The market for anaerobic adhesives is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Anaerobic adhesives are solvent-free adhesives that cure in the absence of air and in the presence of metal ions. These adhesives stay liquid until isolated from oxygen, in presence with metal ions such as iron or steel.

– The growing demand from building & construction industry as well as superior sustainable properties are expected to drive the market for anaerobic adhesives.

– Sharp decline in the automotive production is likely to hinder the market’s growth.

– Rising healthcare industry in emerging economies is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113413

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Building & Construction Industry

– Anaerobic adhesives start to cure in the presence of metal ions and in the absence of oxygen.

– Owing to this special property, anaerobic adhesives are highly suitable for engineering assemblies, as there are plenty of metals present in the industries. These adhesives find usage in locking threaded fasteners, retaining co-axially fitted cylindrical parts, sealing of threaded components and also sealing of flanged assemblies.

– These adhesives provide high shear strength and temperature resistance and thus are used in wide range of applications in construction industry.

– According to a study by Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach USD 8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by China, India, and the United States region.

– Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market which is led by India, China, and various South-east Asian countries. In India, the government has initiated projects such as 100 smart cities and ‘Housing for All by 2022’ which are expected to immensely drive the residential construction market in India through the forecast period. The country has even experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector.

– The construction industry in the United States continued to expand, owing to a strong economy and positive market fundamentals for commercial real estate, along with an increase in federal and state funding for public works and institutional buildings.

– All these construction activities are likely to drive the global anaerobic adhesives market in the construction sector during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region to dominate the market in accordance with the various emerging markets in the region, specifically in countries like China and India amongst others.

– China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, cables, and earphones, recorded the highest growth in the electronics segment. The country serves not only domestic demand for electronics, but also exports electronic output to other countries. In China, with the increase in the disposable incomes of the middle-class population and rising demand for electronic products in the countries importing electronic products from China, the production of electronics is estimated to grow further.

– China’s construction industry is expected to register the growth at a slower rate in the coming years owing to the slowdown of the economy due to inter-country political turbulences. However, being a huge market with higher growth rate till the recent past, the size of the economy is expected to balance the economic slowdown in coming years.

– Additionally, the construction sector of India has been growing at a higher rate owing to the increasing investments and increasing purchasing power of people. For instance, “Housing for All” program, launched in June 2015 aims to build 20 million urban homes and 30 million rural houses by 2022, 60 million new homes are expected to be built in India between 2018 and 2024.

– Such growing factors are in turn augment the growth of anaerobic adhesives market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The anaerobic adhesives market is partially consolidated. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Key players in the anaerobic adhesives market include 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Eastman Chemical Company, Permabond LLC., H.B. Fuller Company among others.

Request For Full Report >> Anaerobic Adhesives Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Anaerobic Adhesives Market

Cross Laminated Timber Market

Robotic Drilling Market

Specialty Gas Market

Can Coatings Market

Barium Carbonate Market

North America Calcium Carbonate Market

Pakistan Lubricants Market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (UAE) LUBRICANTS MARKET

Morocco Lubricants Market