Wi-Fi Analytics Market : Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

“A research report on Wi-Fi Analytics Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-76964

According to “Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Location, By Industry, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023”, Wi-Fi analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 28%, by 2023, on account of increasing deployment of big data analytics across various brick and mortar businesses, rising competition between online and offline retail businesses, growing adoption of public Wi-Fi systems, etc., across the globe. Moreover, increasing IoT adoption across various industries, rising adoption of enhanced Wi-Fi technologies for boosting the performance of Wi-Fi systems, and growing emergence of shared data ecosystem concept across various retail stores, enterprises, etc., are expected to boost the global Wi-Fi analytics market in the coming five years. Global Wi-Fi Analytics market is controlled by these major players, namely–CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Fortinet, Inc., ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC, July Systems, Inc, Euclid, Inc., Cloud4Wi, Inc., Purple Wi-Fi., Skyfii Limited, Yelp Wi-Fi, Inc., and GoZone Wi-Fi, LLC. “Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Location, By Industry, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023” discusses the following aspects of Wi-Fi analytics market globally:

• Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Component (Solutions & Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise & Cloud), By Location (Indoor & Outdoor), By Industry (Retail, Hospitality, etc), By Application, By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with Wi-Fi analytics service provider, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

