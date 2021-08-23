Retread Tire Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities

“A research report on Retread Tire Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “Global Retread Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Retread Process, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023” retread tire market is forecast to more than $ 11.5 billion by 2023. Though the market witnessed a slight decline during 2013-2017, owing to growing penetration of cheaper Chinese tire, retread tire sales are expected to recover in the coming years backed by growing consumer acceptance of retread tires and rising prices of new tires. Moreover, growing sales of commercial vehicles on account of rising infrastructure development and construction activities across the globe is further anticipated to push demand for retread tires, globally. Additionally, retread tire market is anticipated to be positively influenced by increasing number of technological advancements during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in global retread tire market are Elgi Rubber Company Limited, INDAG RUBBER LIMITED, MRF PRETREADS, Vipal Borrachas, Marangoni S.p.A., Bridgestone Bandag, LLC, Michelin Retread Technologies, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Midas Rubber India Private Limited and Sun Tyre Industries. “Global Retread Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Retread Process, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023” discusses the following aspects of Retread Tire market globally:

• Retread Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car & OTR Vehicle), By Retread Process (Cold Process & Hot Process), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, South America & Others)

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with Retread Tire distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

