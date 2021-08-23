Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth

“A research report on Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market has witnessed remarkable growth in the past and is estimated to grow CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate is a copolymer of vinyl acetate and ethylene. The content of vinyl acetate varies from 10 to 40 percent of the formulation. Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is an elastomeric copolymer that has properties of a rubber. This polymer exhibits the properties of low-temperature toughness, resistance to UV radiation, stress-crack resistance and high flexibility. It acts as an alternative to rubber and vinyl polymers in various applications.

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is available in a variety of grades depending on the application and end user industry. Below 18% VA, 18% VA and 28% VA and above 28% are the four broad categories on which the EVA can be segmented depending on the VA content. The applications of EVA depend on the grade. The major applications of Ethylene vinyl acetate are Solar Cell Encapsulation, Adhesives, Film, Foam and Wires and Cables and others.

There are a wide variety of applications of Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) as foams in footwear, hockey pads, martial art gloves and other sports goods due to its shock absorber property. Many footwear companies are advertising EVA-based compression-molded foam to manufacture shoes and floats. The demand of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) in footwear industry is expected to increase in the forecast years. EVA slippers, shoes and sandals are gaining popularity as it is lightweight, odorless and cheaper than its alternatives.

The demand in the adhesive industry has seen growth due to high demand in packaging, textile, coated paper and book binding films.

With the rising awareness about the renewable energy resources, the demand of Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) in Solar Energy generation has increased. Ethylene vinyl acetate is used for the manufacturing of solar cells in the process of encapsulation. EVA is used as an encapsulation material for crystalline silicon solar cells in the manufacture of photovoltaic modules. The manufacturers supply EVA to solar panel manufacturers which is used to produce solar cell module etc. As the demand of solar power systems has been increasing and is expected to increase in the forecast years, the demand of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) in Renewable Energy Industry is expected to increase in the forecast years. High VA content EVA is used in this application. Several manufacturers reported better capacity utilization and a strong boost in demand of EVA from the footwear and packaging applications.

The demand of EVA took a shock during the pandemic, but the market is expected to regain stability with the rising demand in the end user industries.

Historical Years: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2030

Some of the major players operating in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market are Braskem, Celanese, Dairen Chemical, Dow, Dupont-Mitsui Polychemicals, ENI Versalis S.p.A., ExxonMobile, Formosa Plastic Corporation. Looking at the vast market potential, players are coming up with capacity expansion plans and heavily investing in advanced technologies to expand their current product portfolios.

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate prices are highly dependent on the prevalent market conditions and the fluctuations in the key feedstock Ethylene. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate CFR China prices were assessed around USD XXX per MT on bulk contract basis in FY19 down by about XX per cent compared to its prices in FY18.

To extract data for Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market, primary research surveys were conducted with Ethylene Vinyl Acetate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users.

SDKI calculated Ethylene Vinyl Acetate demand globally by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast which was carried out considering imported styrene prices, a monomer used for production of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate.

