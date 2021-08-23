Impact Modifier Market Is trending in Key Regions To Reach At Next Level in Coming Years?

“A research report on Global Impact Modifier Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Backed by the astonishing growth in historical years and rapid industrialization, Global Impact Modifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% for the forecasted period. Impact Modifiers are additives which are used to improve the toughness of a variety of plastic resins. These additives enhance the properties of material such as impact resistance, modulus, viscosity, and good retention of heat distortion temperature. Unmodified Polymers such as Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), Polyamide, etc. are brittle or ductile at ambient temperature. Impact polymers are elastomeric in nature and have lower modulus than host polymers. Based on grade(host polymer), the market is segmented into Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polymethyl Metacrylate (PMMA), Polyolefins, Polyester, Polyamide, others. PVC segments hold the major market by host for global impact modifier market due to wide applicability of PVC in wide range of applications. By Type, the market is segmented into Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Acrylic, Processing aid, Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM/EPR), others. Higher heat resistance properties and various application in Wire and Cable Jacketing, Roofing Membranes, Geo Membranes, Automotive, Industrial Hosing, etc is making the CPE dominant segment by Type.

Region Wise, Asia-Pacific is the leading segment for the global impact modifier market. With majority of the engineering plastics and its downstream manufacturers located in the country, China constitutes around one-third of Global Demand. With majority of Automotive supplier located in the region, Europe constitute the second largest share in Global Impact Modifier Market.

End-use wise, packaging is the highest consuming end use and is set to propel the demand for impact modifiers for the forecasting period. Increasing usage in other end uses such as Construction, Consumer Goods, Packaging, others will further propel the demand.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2030

Objective of the Study:

• To assess the demand-supply scenario of Impact Modifiers which covers production, demand and supply of Impact Modifiers market globally.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Impact Modifiers.

• To classify and forecast global Impact Modifiers market based on grade, type, technology, end-use and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global Impact Modifiers market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global Impact Modifiers market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Impact Modifiers.

Some of the major key players operating in Global Impact market are Kaneka, Dow Chemicals, Weifang Yaxing Chemical, Arkema, LG Chemicals, Formosa Plastics, Mitsubishi Rayon, Wanda Chemical Group, Zibo Huaxing Additives, Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical industry Co, etc.

To extract data for global Impact Modifiers market, primary research surveys were conducted with Impact Modifiers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers and end users. While interviewing, the respondents were also inquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, SDKI analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for Global Impact Modifiers market over the coming years.

SDKI calculated Impact Modifiers demand globally by analyzing the historical data and demand forecast which was carried out considering imported styrene prices, a monomer used for production of Impact Modifiers. SDKI sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Impact Modifiers manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Impact Modifiers distribution

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as Impact Modifiers manufacturers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.

Report Scope:

In this report, global Impact Modifiers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, by Grade Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polymethyl Metacrylate (PMMA), Polyolefins, Polyester, Polyamide, others

Market, by Type Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Acrylic, Processing aid, Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM/EPR), others

Market, By End use Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, others

Market, by Region North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America

Competitive Landscape

SDKI offers detailed analysis of major players including basic company details, Segmental/product information, financial matrices, growth strategies, expansion plans, collaborations, SWOT analysis etc.to give a comprehensive and meaningful insights on the respective product market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

