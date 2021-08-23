Data Center Colocation Market : Size, Share, Industry Price, Report and Forecast To 2027

Infrastructure, Networking & Data Centers

Report Title: Global Data Center Colocation Market By Tier (Tier I & II Data Center, Tier III Data Center, and Tier IV Data Center), By Industry (BFSI, IT and ITeS, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America) – Forecast up to 2025.

Some of the Key Vendors in the Data Center Colocation Market:

• Equinix

• Digital Realty Trust

• China Telecom

• Century Link

• China Unicom

• Verizon

• NTT Communications

• BT

• Interxion

• CtrlS

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global data center colocation market by tier (tier I and tier II data center, tier III data center, and tier IV data center), by industry (BFSI, IT & ITeS, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America). The market research report identifies Equinix, Digital Realty Trust, China Telecom, Century Link, and China Unicom as the leading players in the global data center colocation market.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets (Infrastructure Managed Services and Cloud Data Center Market)

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution (On-premises, Cloud, Hybrid, and Colocation)

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Restraints

4.4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4.4 DRO Impact Analysis

5 By Tier – Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Tier I & II Data Center

5.3 Tier III Data Center

5.4 Tier IV Data Center

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the data center colocation market. Though there are several risks in control over data, they also have advantage to maintain and repair quickly by the colocation vendors. While the GDPR is focusing European organizations to implement data center equipment in the European region, the Europe market is growing substantially. Also, tier IV data centers are growing owing to more number of enterprises looking to outsource their data center hosting and along with hyperconverged infrastructure, the establishment of tier IV data centers are increasing. The report discusses the market size in terms of tier, industry, and region. Furthermore, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

