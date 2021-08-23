Hemostats Market Price Trends, Size, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast 2020-2027

Global Hemostats Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

[83 pages report] This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global Hemostats market by type (active Hemostats, passive Hemostats, combination Hemostats), by product (thrombin-based Hemostats, gelatin-based Hemostats, collagen-based Hemostats, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based Hemostats, combination Hemostats, others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World)

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendors:

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Baxter International Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic Plc

• Advanced Medical Solution Group Plc

• Pfizer

Overview of the Global Hemostats Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the “Global Hemostats Market” will grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and is sustaining due to the increasing number of surgical procedures, growing incidence of sports-related injuries, and increasing focus on effective blood loss management.

Table of Content

1 Industry Outlook 7

1.1 Industry Overview 7

1.2 Total Addressable Market 8

1.3 Industry Trends 9

2 Report Outline 10

2.1 Report Scope 10

2.2 Report Summary 10

2.3 Research Methodology 12

2.4 Report Assumptions 12

3 Market Snapshot 13

3.1 Market Definition – Infoholic Research 13

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market 13

3.2.1 Characteristics of an Ideal Hemostatic Agent 13

3.2.2 Regulatory Scenario 14

3.3 Industry Trends 15

3.4 Related Market 15

3.4.1 Wound Biologics 15

3.4.1.1 Trends in the wound biologics market 16

4 Market Outlook 17

4.1 Reimbursement 17

4.2 Market Segmentation 18

4.3 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 18

5 Market Characteristics 21

5.1 Market Dynamics 21

5.1.1 Drivers 22

5.1.1.1 Increase in the number of surgical procedures 22

5.1.1.2 Growing incidence of sports-related injuries 22

5.1.1.3 Increasing focus on effective blood loss management 23

5.1.2 Restraints 24

5.1.2.1 Stringent regulatory approval process 24

5.1.2.2 High cost of hemostats 24

5.1.2.3 Availability of alternatives 24

5.1.3 Opportunities 25

5.1.3.1 Increase in healthcare spending 25

5.1.3.2 Increase in the number of outpatient procedures 25

5.1.3.3 Market expansion opportunities in emerging nations 25

5.1.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 27

5.2 Key Stakeholders 28

Key Takeaways:

• Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

• A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the Hemostats industry.

• Factors influencing the growth of the Hemostats market.

• In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

• Prediction analysis of the Hemostats market in both developed and developing regions.

• Key insights related to major segments of the Hemostats market.

• Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

