Lung Cancer Drugs Market Report 2020: Industry Overview, Growth Rate, Trends Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Global Lung Cancer Drugs Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

[93 pages report] This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global lung cancer drugs market by disease type (small cell lung cancer {SCLC} and non-small cell lung cancer {NSCLC}), by molecule type (small molecules and biologics), by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Key Vendors:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Bristol–Myers Squibb

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company Ltd.

• Novartis AG

Overview of the Global Lung Cancer Drugs Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the “Global Lung Cancer Drugs Market” will grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years with the introduction of novel products, which have augmented the acceptance of immunotherapy drugs in the market. The market is fueled by upsurge in the incidence of lung cancer cases across the globe – owing to increasing diagnosis rate and mainly due to increasing tobacco consumption, increase in the lung cancer treatment rates, increasing rate of effective drug approvals as first-line therapies, strategic deals to develop new products, increasing R&D spending, and rapid industrialization leading to increased pollution.

Table of Content

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.1.1 Top Pharma Drugs by Sales ($Million)

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 Total Addressable Market

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Market Definition – Infoholic Research

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Trends of the Lung Cancer Drugs Market

3.4 Related Markets

3.4.1 Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs

3.4.2 Respiratory Drugs

3.4.3 Diabetes Drugs

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Oncology Drugs Approved by FDA (2014–2018)

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 DRO – Global Lung Cancer Drugs Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing incidence of lung cancer cases across the globe

5.1.1.2 Recent drug approvals and collaborations to develop new products

5.1.2 Opportunities

5.1.2.1 Increasing R&D spending for the development of new products

5.1.2.2 Rapid industrialization leading to increasing pollution

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 High treatment cost

5.1.3.2 Patent loss of key drugs to slow down the pace of the market

5.2 DRO – Impact Analysis

5.3 Key Stakeholders

Key Takeaways:

• Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

• A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of lung cancer drugs industry.

• Factors influencing the growth of the lung cancer drugs market.

• In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

• Prediction analysis of the lung cancer drugs market in both developed and developing regions.

• Key insights related to major segments of the lung cancer drugs market.

• Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

