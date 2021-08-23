Global Drug Eluting Stents Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share, Demand and Future Scope 2027

Global Drug-eluting Stents Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast: 2018–2024

Overview: Drug-eluting stents refer to the metal stents that have a coating of drugs such as paclitaxel, everolimus, and also antiproliferative drugs to widen the narrowed blood vessel. The first-generation DES has raised safety issues due to a higher incidence of stent thrombosis, which has further given rise to biodegradable DES to provide better treatment. The ability to release an antiproliferative drug that avoids neointimal proliferation, which reduces the incidence of stent restenosis and prevent the need of restenting. These benefits contributed to the domination of DES in 2016. However, thrombosis, along with vasomotion, is the major issue that needs to be addressed in the DES market. Drug-eluting stents find importance in cardiovascular complications as it is a minimally invasive surgical procedure, broadens the constricted blood vessels, and is useful in prolonging the life of the patient.

Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Meril Life Science, Stentys SA, Cook Medical Inc., and Lepu Medical Technology. Currently, many manufacturers are outsourcing research to clinical research organizations, which is indirectly boosting the growth of the drug-eluting stents market.

Competitive Analysis: New product development, geographical expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and pricing strategies are vital undertakings of players in this space. For instance, in May 2018, MicroPort, a Chinese company, acquired the cardiac rhythm management segment of LivaNova, which has made MicroPort a prominent player in the market. In January 2017, St. Jude Medical, one of the major players in the market, was acquired by Abbott Laboratories for a total of $25 billion. In August 2018, Boston Scientific Corp. signed an agreement to acquire Veniti Inc. Recently, the prices of coronary stents in India have been slashed by around 70%, making it affordable to lower-income people. As a result, Abbott and Boston are withdrawing their most advanced products “Absorb” and “Synergy & Promous Premier”, respectively. This has helped MicroPort to establish its market easily in India with the targeted drug-eluting stents. The technology of MicroPort is proved to be no less than Abbott and other products by market leaders. This is expected to strengthen its market in India.

Table of Content

1 Industry Outlook 9

1.1 Industry Overview 9

1.2 Total Addressable Market 11

1.3 Industry Trends 13

2 Report Outline 14

2.1 Report Scope 14

2.2 Report Summary 14

2.3 Research Methodology 15

2.4 Report Assumptions 16

3 Market Snapshot 17

3.1 Market Definition – Infoholic Research 17

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market 17

3.3 Industry Trends 18

3.4 Related Markets 19

3.4.1 Cardiovascular Drugs 19

3.4.1.1 Trends of cardiovascular drugs market 19

3.4.2 Aortic Aneurysm 20

3.4.2.1 Trends of Aortic Aneurysm Market 20

3.4.3 Coronary Stents Market 21

3.4.4 Cardiovascular Diagnostics 21

4 Market Outlook 24

4.1 Reimbursement Scenario 24

4.2 Market Segmentation 27

4.3 Porter 5(Five) Forces 28

4.4 PEST Analysis 29

5 Market Characteristics 30

5.1 Market Dynamics 30

5.1.1 Drivers 30

5.1.1.1 Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases 30

5.1.1.2 Increasing Aging Population 31

5.1.1.3 Growing acceptance for minimally invasive endovascular surgeries 31

5.1.2 Opportunities 32

5.1.2.1 Increase in healthcare spending 32

5.1.2.2 Increase in the number of outpatient procedures 32

5.1.2.3 Market expansion opportunities in emerging nations 32

5.1.3 Restraints 33

5.1.3.1 Stringent regulations for approval process 33

5.1.3.2 Alternative treatment for the drug eluting stents 33

5.1.3.3 Lack of skilled healthcare professionals 33

5.1.3.4 Stringent Regulatory Approval Process 33

5.2 DRO – Impact Analysis 34

5.3 Key Stakeholders 35

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of drug-eluting stents in various regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

