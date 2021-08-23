Global Blockchain Market 2020, Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast 2027

Global Blockchain Market in Banking Industry: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023

Overview:

Blockchain technology is currently at nascent stage in the banking industry. During 2017–2018, most of the banks have adopted blockchain technology as part of their strategy, which has also resulted in banks entering in partnerships with technology companies and fintech vendors to build and test blockchain applications in their operations.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Vendors:

The report provides details about the market for blockchain in global banking industry. The report also contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views, and competitive landscape. The companies included in the report are Microsoft, IBM, Fujitsu, JP Morgan, Ripple, R3, Clearmatics, Primechain technologies, Signzy, and Accubits technologies.

Market Analysis:

Blockchain in banking industry is segmented by blockchain types, applications, sub-verticals, and regions. Blockchain types including public, private, and hybrid blockchains and the private blockchain is poised to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2018–2024. Currently, more than half of the banks are significantly focusing on building their own private blockchains by partnering with other banks and blockchain developers. The partnership is also aiming in creating a few numbers of global bank networks to enable seamless payment transactions.

Table of Content

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Ecosystem

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Blockchain ensure faster transactions

5.3.1.2 Blockchain offer secured transactions

5.3.1.3 Blockchain ensures auditability

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Data security and privacy concerns

5.3.2.2 Blockchain does not offer reversible transactions

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing demand for Blockchain as a Service

5.3.3.2 Growing usability of blockchain in IoT

5.3.4 DRO-Impact Analysis

5.3.5 Market Trends

Vendors:

