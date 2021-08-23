Global Enterprise Mobile Application Security Market : Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Impact Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

Overview:

Most of the mobile devices that are being used in recent times have no security applications, which is mainly due to the lack of awareness about protecting a mobile device. In most cases, mobile users download a variety of third-party apps, and even after uninstalling, often these apps still have access to consumer information, which is overseen by a majority of mobile phone users. As a result, sensitive personal information, including bank account details, social security number, and contacts, are likely to be exposed to hackers if they could identify the vulnerabilities present in a mobile device.

Vendors:

The report provides details about the global mobile application security market. The report also contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. The companies included in the report are IBM, CA Technologies, Symantec, BlackBerry, WhiteSource, Black Duck Software, whiteCryption, Waratek, and MI3 SECURITY.

As numerous enterprises are investing in smartphones and tablets to improve employee mobility as well as consumers leveraging BYOD, both enterprise’s sensitive information and personal information will be at stake. Vulnerabilities, such as injections, poor authentication, and lack of structured BYOD policies on information storage, are expected to result in possible cyber risks with data loss or data breach. The adoption of wearable devices at the workplace is further adding to the increasing security vulnerabilities. Enterprises are investing in a wide range of devices and application security platforms to focus on the application-level protection of a device.

Table of Content

1 Industry Outlook 10

1.1 Industry Overview 10

1.2 Industry Trends 11

1.3 PEST Analysis 12

2 Report Outline 13

2.1 Report Scope 13

2.2 Report Summary 14

2.3 Research Methodology 16

2.4 Report Assumptions 17

3 Market Snapshot 18

3.1 Total Addressable Market 18

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market 19

4 Market Outlook 20

4.1 Overview 20

4.2 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 21

5 Market Characteristics 22

5.1 Evolution 22

5.2 Ecosystem 23

5.3 Market Segmentation 24

5.4 Market Dynamics 25

5.4.1 Drivers 26

5.4.1.1 Demand for BYOD among enterprises 26

5.4.1.2 Increasing spending on enterprise security 26

5.4.1.3 Growing volume of enterprise applications 26

5.4.2 Restraints 26

5.4.2.1 Device Protection Gaps 26

5.4.2.2 Challenges in IoT security design 26

5.4.2.3 High first investments for SMEs 27

5.4.3 Opportunities 27

5.4.3.1 Unified Endpoint Management 27

5.4.3.2 Emerging demand for enterprise-focused APP development 27

5.5 DRO – Impact Analysis 28

5.6 Market Trends 29

The popular emperies platforms used in application security are MDM, MAM, and MIM. These platforms offer a variety of solutions that are used for an enterprise application security. Due to the growing endpoint vulnerabilities, screen sharing, and information sharing between a variety of consumer and enterprise device, enterprises are moving toward platforms where their applications are being protected. These platforms offer a similar kind of solutions to end-users. MDM is popular owing to the higher volumes of devices being used in an enterprise, and services provided in MDM covers most of the device level protection that an enterprise needs to overcome device vulnerabilities. Enterprise device vendors, such as Samsung, have entered into a partnership with BlackBerry to collectively improve the device level protection in an enterprise. However, there are other types of platforms, namely MAM and MIM, that mostly focus on application level and protecting information through encryption. MAM is expected to result in enterprise-focused application stores that can host all the enterprise apps and hence securing applications becomes easy. However, these enterprise application stores are yet to receive higher adoption rates as they have limited upgradation from existing MAM platforms. MAM and MIM platforms are expected to witness a higher degree of innovations as protecting information through information encryption and authentication is comparatively easier than safeguarding all end-points in an organization.

