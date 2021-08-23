India Inventory Management Software Market : Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

India Inventory Management Software Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023

Overview:

Indian supply chain industry is witnessing an increasing demand for digital driven solutions to enhance their profitability by closely monitoring their operational expenses. The technology driven business solutions such as, predictive inventory management, warehouse robots, distribution network planning and others are largely being demanded by Indian warehouses. Inventory software is one such technology which is helping the business owners to monitor their inventory to help them implement omni-channel inventory, automatic order processing, payments and returns tracking, remote access of inventory data, and order level accounting by closely monitoring real-time inventory information. The presence of leading global retail chains such as Walmart, in the Indian e-commerce industry is prompting retail and e-tailing companies to adopt efficient tools to increase their profitability using real-time information.

Vendors:

The report also contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. The companies included in the report are Google, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Zoho, PALMS, Emerge App, Falcon and others.

The deployment modes include, cloud, on-premises, and hybrid. Currently, cloud is the leading deployment mode. However, in the recent years hybrid deployment mode is becoming popular among the vendors due to the increase in omni-channel and multi-invenotory business models. Cloud deployment modes are currently offering real-time inventory data, big data analytics, automated update of inventory infromation, multiple wearhouse management and others in a remotely accessable device. The platform will soon offer predictive space management capabilities in a warehouse which will include blockchain and AI capabilities.

Table of Content

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 PEST Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Evolution

5.2 Ecosystem

5.3 Market Segmentation

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Demand for data-driven solutions in warehouse management

5.4.1.2 Rapid growth of organized business environment

5.4.1.3 Push from government policies

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Initial cost associated with the hardware

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Deployment of relevant solutions

5.4.3.2 Digitization of Supply Chain Management

5.5 DRO – Impact Analysis

5.6 Market Trends

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “India Inventory Management Software” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

