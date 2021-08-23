Global Deep Learning Market | Industry Trends, Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast To 2027

Global Deep Learning Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023

Market Overview

Deep learning can be considered as a subset of machine learning and consists of algorithms that allow a software to self-train to execute tasks such as image and speech recognition by exposing multilayered neural networks to bulk data. It can have a profound impact on various industries such as finance, automotive, aerospace, telecommunication and information technology, oil and gas, industrial, defense, media and advertising, medical and others. The increasing research and development activities in this domain is expanding the end use areas for the technology. The factors that contribute to the high market share are parallelization, high computing power, swift improvements in information storage capacity in automotive and healthcare industries. A few major applications for deep learning systems are in autonomous cars, data analytics, cyber security and fraud detection. It has become imperative for both small and big organizations to analyze and extract meaningful information from visual content. Advanced technologies such as graphic processing units are highly accepted in scientific disciplines such as deep learning and data sciences. Valuable insights are extracted from bulk data by using deep learning neural networks to improve customer experience and generate innovative products. The development in artificial intelligence capabilities in natural language processing, computer vision areas and image and speech recognition are driving the growth for deep learning.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107326

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The use cases for deep learning is diverse ranging from detecting gene abnormalities and predicting weather patterns to identifying fraudulent insurance claims, stock market analysis, robotics, drones, finance, agriculture. Deep learning systems have wide applications in the banking and financial sector. It helps bank employees expand their capabilities so that they can focus more on customer interactions rather than regular banking transactions. The deep learning software can offer solutions based on a client’s background and history and thus can provide evidence and context-based reasoning for every problem. Industries worldwide are generating enormous data which require high processing power and this data is being generated at an unprecedented rate and volume. This has created an enormous opportunity for deep learning powered applications. A plethora of start-ups are coming up with vertical specific solutions and global corporations are supporting these start-ups to innovate faster.

Table of Content

1 Industry Outlook 10

1.1. Industry Overview 10

1.2. Industry Trends 11

1.3. PEST Analysis 13

2 Report Outline 14

2.1 Report Scope 14

2.2 Report Summary 14

2.3 Research Methodology 16

2.4 Report Assumptions 16

3 Market Snapshot 17

3.1 Total Addressable Market 17

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market 17

3.3 Related Markets 18

3.3.1 Machine Learning Market 18

3.3.2 Artificial Intelligence Market 18

4 Market Outlook 19

4.1 Overview 19

4.2 Regulatory Bodies and Standards 20

4.3 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 21

5 Market Characteristics 22

5.1 Neural Network diagram 22

5.2 Use Cases of Deep Learning 23

5.3 Market Segmentation 24

5.4 Market Dynamics 24

5.4.1 Drivers 25

5.4.1.1 Faster Processor Performance 25

5.4.1.2 Large training data size 26

5.4.1.3 Sophisticated neural nets 26

5.4.2 Restraints 26

5.4.2.1 Implementation challenges 26

5.4.2.2 Rigid business models 26

5.4.2.3 Dearth of skilled data scientists 27

5.4.2.4 Affordability of organizations 27

5.4.2.5 Data security concerns and data inaccessibility 27

5.4.3 Opportunities 27

5.4.3.1 Development in Big Data Technologies 27

5.4.3.2 Expanding End-user Base 28

5.4.3.3 Extensive R&D 28

5.5 DRO – Impact Analysis 29

Benefits

The study covers and analyses the “Global Deep Learning Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

• The report covers drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DRO) affecting the market growth during the forecast period (2017–2023).

• It also contains an analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views.

• The report covers competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures and collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

• In the vendor profile section, for the companies that are privately held, financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

