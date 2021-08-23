India Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market | Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast To 2027

India Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends & Forecasts: 2016–2022

The emerging technologies have been changing the lighting industry over the past decades, which covers the movement from halogen lamps to incandescent bulbs to Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs). The developing economies which have been lagging behind the developed economies in terms of technological acceptance level are now being considered among the target markets for new product launches.

Improving standard of living with developing economy along with decreasing LEDs price is resulting in increasing affordability of LED products, providing potential for market growth via replacement of traditional light sources. Further, market penetration for LED products is continuously increasing, driven by increasing literacy levels and technological awareness. Many international players have established their manufacturing set-ups in India in order to reap benefits of growing Indian market. Some of the prominent players in Indian LED market are OSRAM India Pvt. Ltd., Kwality Photonics Pvt. Ltd., Havells India Limited, and SYSKA LED Ltd. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Table of Content

1 Introduction 3

1.1 Research Methodology 5

1.2 Market Definition & Coverage 6

1.2.1 Market Definition 6

1.2.2 Major Applications Areas 7

1.2.3 Major Applications Areas, by Sub Segments 8

2 Executive Summary 9

3 Market Overview 11

3.1 Country Trends 12

3.2 PESTLE Analysis 14

3.3 Market Drivers 15

3.4 Market Challenges & Inhibitors 16

4 India LED Market Analysis 17

4.1 Momentum Analysis By Applications 18

4.2 India LED Market Revenues, By Applications 19

4.3 India LED Market Volume, By Applications 20

4.4 India LED Market Volume, By Applications (Year-on-Year) 21

4.5 LED Market Revenues from Mobile Devices, By Sub-segments 22

4.6 LED Market Revenues from Displays, By Sub-segments 23

4.7 LED Market Revenues from Lighting, By Sub-segments 24

4.8 LED Market Revenues from Signs & Boards, By Sub-segments 25

4.9 LED Market Revenues from Other Applications 26

5 Supply Analysis, by Key Players 27

6 Supplier Profiles 29

6.1 Kwality Photonics Pvt Ltd 30

6.2 Bag Electronics India Pvt Ltd 32

6.3 Havells India Limited 34

6.4 Laxman Energy Products Limited 36

6.5 Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd 38

6.6 Osram India Pvt Ltd 40

According to Infoholic Research, Indian LEDs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.0% during the forecast period 2016–2022 to reach $3.4 billion by 2022. Lighting segment is expected to contribute the largest contribution towards the growth whereas the highest growth is expected from mobile devices segment which is expected to be benefitted by technological development, decreasing LEDs price and increasing disposable income of Indian consumers.

