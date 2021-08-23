Vietnam Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market : Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunites and Forecast To 2027

Vietnam Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends & Forecasts: 2015–2022

Vietnam market is one of the fast growing markets in South Asian region. The growing economy is also giving rise to systematic hindrances such as electricity supply shortage and price hikes among others. Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) based lighting is currently being witnessed as a solution to increasing electricity cost as LED based lighting needs 30–90% less electricity when compared to other lighting sources. Further, high economic growth has also resulted in rapid urbanization in the country. This ongoing trend would not only increase the pressure on existing infrastructure but also would demand new and better infrastructure in both commercial and residential categories. This is further expected to boost the LED demand in Vietnam during the forecast period.

The established trade relations between Vietnam and China would be helpful in sourcing LEDs for the LED products manufacturing facilities in Vietnam. The LED products manufacturing capabilities in Vietnam is constantly improving. Many international players have already established their manufacturing set-ups in the country in order to reap benefits of growing market opportunities. Some of the prominent players in Vietnam LED market are OSRAM, Philips and New Light LED Technology Ltd.

Table of Content

1 Introduction 3

1.1 Research Methodology 5

1.2 Market Definition & Coverage 6

1.2.1 Market Definition 6

1.2.2 Major Application Areas 7

1.2.3 Major Application Areas – Sub Segments 8

2 Executive Summary 9

3 Market Overview 11

3.1 Country Trends 12

3.2 PESTLE Analysis 14

3.3 Market Drivers 15

3.4 Market Challenges & Inhibitors 16

4 Vietnam LED Market Analysis 17

4.1 Momentum Analysis By Applications 18

4.2 Vietnam LED Market Revenues, By Applications 19

4.3 Vietnam LED Market Volume, By Applications 20

4.4 Vietnam LED Market Volume, By Applications (Year-on-Year) 21

4.5 Vietnam LED Market Revenues from Mobile Devices, By Sub-segments 22

4.6 Vietnam LED Market Revenues from Displays, By Sub-segments 23

4.7 Vietnam LED Market Revenues from Lighting, By Sub-segments 24

4.8 Vietnam LED Market Revenues from Signs & Boards, By Sub-segments 25

4.9 Vietnam LED Market Revenues from Other Applications 26

5 Vietnam LED Market Supply Analysis, by Key Players 27

6 Supplier Profiles 29

6.1 New Light Led Technology LTD 30

6.2 Future Electronics LTD 32

6.3 OSRAM 34

6.4 PHILIPS 36

6.5 Green Power Kim Dinh 38

According to Infoholic Research, Vietnam LEDs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period to reach $729.0 million by 2022. The lighting segment is expected to contribute the largest contribution towards the growth which is expected to be benefitted by the entry of large MNCs in countries, decreasing LED prices, and industrial development of Vietnam market.

