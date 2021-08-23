Turkey Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share, Demand and Future Scope 2027

Turkey Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, & Forecasts: 2015–2022

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) based lights have been changing lighting industry in the past 5–10 years and are responsible for the replacement of halogen lamps and incandescent bulbs. The developing economies across the globe which were lagging behind the developed economies in terms of technological acceptance level are now exporting the LED products to developed countries.

In 2013, Turkey initiated an ambitious project to replace street lights with LEDs in order to decrease the energy consumption by as much as 75% and to contribute towards balancing current deficit of the country. Since then, Turkey’s lighting market has been witnessing a huge shift from traditional light sources to non-conventional LEDs products. Although, the product manufacturing companies still have to rely heavily on imports for LED supply, yet the market is witnessing high growth owing to government support in terms of favorable import policies for LED chips. A similar trend has also been witnessed in other LED product markets as well where LED displays are replacing the traditional displays and LED sign boards are replacing conventional boards, changing ways the marketing is being done.

Table of Content

1 Introduction 3

1.1 Research Methodology 5

1.2 Market Definition & Coverage 6

1.2.1 Market Definition 6

1.2.2 Major Application Areas 7

1.2.3 Major Application Areas – Sub Segments 8

2 Executive Summary 9

3 Market Overview 11

3.1 Country Trends 12

3.2 PESTLE Analysis 14

3.3 Market Drivers 15

3.4 Market Challenges & Inhibitors 16

4 Turkey LED Market Analysis 17

4.1 Momentum Analysis By Applications 18

4.2 Turkey LED Market Revenues, By Applications 19

4.3 Turkey LED Market Volume, By Applications 20

4.4 Turkey LED Market Volume, By Applications (Year-on-Year) 21

4.5 Turkey LED Market Revenues from Mobile Devices, By Sub-segments 22

4.6 Turkey LED Market Revenues from Displays, By Sub-segments 23

4.7 Turkey LED Market Revenues from Lighting, By Sub-segments 24

4.8 Turkey LED Market Revenues from Signs & Boards, By Sub-segments 25

4.9 Turkey LED Market Revenues from Other Applications 26

5 Turkey LED Market Supply Analysis, by Key Players 27

6 Supplier Profiles 29

6.1 OSRAM 30

6.2 METSAN LIGHTING 32

6.3 PHILIPS 34

6.4 General Electric 36

6.5 Atıl Aydınlatma 38

According to Infoholic Research, Turkey LEDs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period 2016–2022 to reach $344.0 million by 2022. The lighting segment is expected to contribute the largest contribution towards the growth whereas the highest growth is expected from signs & boards segment which is expected to be benefitted by technological development, decreasing LED price and industrial development of Turkish economy.

The Turkish LED market is not only focusing on building the domestic demand for LED markets but also eyeing to cater export markets in the European region in order to fill the void created after the ban of halogen lamps import by the European Union. The LED products manufacturing capabilities in Turkey is constantly improving. Many international players have established their manufacturing set-ups in Turkey in order to reap benefits of growing market opportunities. Some of the prominent players in Turkey LED market are Osram, Philips, General Electric, and Metsan Lighting. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

