Thailand Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market | Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Price, Report and Forecast To 2027

Thailand Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends & Forecasts: 2015–2022

Thailand market has been one of the fast growing markets in South Asian region. However, the power industry could not keep up with high growth of power requirement resulted by economic development causing power shortage. Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) based lighting is currently promoted as a solution to reduce the power shortage as LED based lighting needs 30–90% less electricity when compared to other lighting sources. The economic growth in future is expected to further increase the urbanization in the country which will increase the pressure on infrastructure demanding higher power requirements in both commercial and residential categories. This future growth is expected to further boost the LED demand in Thailand during the forecast period.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107178

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Strong trade relation between Thailand and China is expected to be helpful in LEDs procurement for the LED products manufacturing facilities in the country. Multinational players have been investing in the Thailand LED products manufacturing market. Some of the prominent players in Thailand LED market are TP Halo LED Lighting Co. Ltd., Electronic Lighting Co. Ltd., Thai Stanley Electric Public Co. Ltd., and Lighting & Equipment.

Table of Content

1 Introduction 3

1.1 Research Methodology 5

1.2 Market Definition & Coverage 6

1.2.1 Market Definition 6

1.2.2 Major Application Areas 7

1.2.3 Major Application Areas – Sub Segments 8

2 Executive Summary 9

3 Market Overview 11

3.1 Country Trends 12

3.2 PESTLE Analysis 14

3.3 Market Drivers 15

3.4 Market Challenges & Inhibitors 16

4 Thailand LED Market Analysis 17

4.1 Momentum Analysis By Applications 18

4.2 Thailand LED Market Revenues, By Applications 19

4.3 Thailand LED Market Volume, By Applications 20

4.4 Thailand LED Market Volume, By Applications (Year-on-Year) 21

4.5 Thailand LED Market Revenues from Mobile Devices, By Sub-segments 22

4.6 Thailand LED Market Revenues from Displays, By Sub-segments 23

4.7 Thailand LED Market Revenues from Lighting, By Sub-segments 24

4.8 Thailand LED Market Revenues from Signs & Boards, By Sub-segments 25

4.9 Thailand LED Market Revenues from Other Applications 26

5 Thailand LED Market Supply Analysis, by Key Players 27

6 Supplier Profiles 29

6.1 TP Halo Led Lighting Co LTD 30

6.2 Electronic Lighting co. LTD 32

6.3 Thai Stanley Electric Public Co LTD 34

6.4 Lighting & Equipment 36

6.5 Eve Lighting 38

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107178

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

According to Infoholic Research, Thailand LEDs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period to reach $1.97 billion by 2022. The lighting segment is expected to contribute the largest growth towards the LED market which is expected to be driven by government subsidies, government investments, decreasing LED prices, and entry of multinational players in Thailand market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Drug Discovery Services Market

LiDAR Market

Platinum Market

Geofoams Market

Furfuryl Alcohol Market

Blow Molded Plastics Market

Aminoethylethanolamine Market

Plastics In Personal Protective Equipment Market