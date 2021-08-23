Confectionery Glaze Market 2020 | Industry Size, Trends, Share, Analysis, Forecast To 2027

Confectionery Glaze Market By Product Type (Souring Agent, Glazing Agent, Anti-sticking Agent, Texturizer) and Application (Food, Medicine, Healthcare Products, Cosmetics) – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Confectionery Glaze Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Confectionery glaze is an alcohol-based solution of various types of food grade shellac. Confectionery glaze is also called as confectioner’s glaze, pure food glaze, confectioner’s resin, resinous glaze, or natural glaze. Confectionery glaze that is used for candies contains around 35 percent shellac, and remaining components are volatile that evaporate after the glaze is applied.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market)."

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Jaffan Group

Norevo

Morse Chemical

Temuss Products

Masterol Foods

AF Suterï¼Co

Mantrose-Haeuser

M/S. D. Manoharlal (Shellac)

FloZein Products

Drivers and Restraints

Confectionery glaze is generally recognized as safe by the FDA and used in many food products including coffee beans, fruits, candies, cakes, cookies, and frozen foods. Confectionery glaze is also used in medicines and nutritional supplements. By considering the growing application of confectionery glaze, it is expected that the demand for confectionery glaze would be high during the forecast period.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.3.1. China Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.2. Japan Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.3. Korea Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.4. India Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.5. Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.4.1. Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.4.2. Argentina Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.4.3. Columbia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.4.4. Rest of South America Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

4.5.1. Saudi Arabia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.5.2. United Arab Emirates Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.5.3. Egypt Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.5.4. Nigeria Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.5.5. South Africa Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.5.6. Turkey Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.5.7. Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

5. Confectionery Glaze Market, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Confectionery Glaze Revenue and Market Share by Product Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Confectionery Glaze Revenue and Revenue Share by Product Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Souring Agent

5.3.1. Global Souring Agent Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Glazing Agent

5.4.1. Global Glazing Agent Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Anti-sticking Agent

5.5.1. Global Anti-sticking Agent Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Texturizer

5.6.1. Global Texturizer Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

