Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market is expected to reach USD 54 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increasing consumption of fats globally. Based on statistics, Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFFLD) affects around 80 million to 100 million Americans. NAFLD is expected to become the most common chronic liver condition globally in relation to the obesity and type 2 diabetes in the coming years. Estimates suggest that the incidence of NASH is projected to witness an increase of around 63% between 2015 and 2030.

Increase in the number of expected launch of pipeline drugs is also a significant factor stimulating market demand. The current statistics for the U.S. suggest that the healthcare cost associated with NASH is around USD 5 billion. Since the incidence of NASH is projected to rise significantly, estimates suggest that, if unchecked, the healthcare costs associated with NASH could rise up to USD 18 billion by 2030. Companies around the world have been focusing on bringing out new drugs in the market for the treatment of the disease.

North America is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 53% in the forecast period. Increasing incidence of disease in the region has created a growth opportunity for the drug makers. Manufacturers have been focusing on bringing out new drugs. For instance: Recently in November 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc. unveiled that its drug Selonsertib which is a dual anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory drug is currently undergoing Phase-3 trials for NASH compensated cirrhosis and NASH fibrosis.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Genfit, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Inventiva, Allergan and Tobira Therapeutics. Gilead Sciences is a key player in the NASH market. With a global presence in more than 35 countries, the company offers drugs including Selonsertib, Cilofexor and Firsocostat for the treatment of NASH.

The report segments the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Segmentation:

Disease Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hypertension

Heart Disease

High Blood Lipid

Type 2 Diabetes

Obesity

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

Ocaliva

Elafibranor

Selonsertib

Cenicriviroc

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare settings

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



