Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

The Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is estimated to reach USD 6.91 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, neurological disorders, and increasing disease awareness. Based on statistics, the advancement in the field of information technology such as laptop, computer, internet connectivity and mobile applications, is also significant factor stimulating market demand.

Due to the constant technological advancement of related products, prevalence of neurological & psychological disorders, and presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the North America region accounts for the highest market share of 44.21% in 2018. Moreover, the emerging technological advancements in information technology and government support for integration of these technologies in medical field contribute to the large share of the market. Advantages such as improved flexibility and activity and being able to deploy new applications more quickly are the major reasons for growth in this region. In the United States, organizations, where employees are above 100 in number, are approving cloud-based applications.

The report comprehensively studies the highly competitive environment of the Virtual Reality in Healthcare market and points out the strategic initiatives undertaken by each market player, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and government & corporate deals, to strengthen their market presence.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market:

Microsoft, Google, Mindmaze, DAQRI, Psious, CAE Healthcare, Medical Realities, Atheer, Augmedix , Oculus VR, Firsthand Technology, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, 3D Systems , VirtaMed , Virtually Better.

Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Full Immersive Virtual Reality

Non-Immersive Virtual Reality

Semi-Immersive Virtual Reality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Patient Care Management

Education and Training

Fitness Management

Pharmacy Management

Surgery

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Research and Diagnostics

Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical Companies

Device type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Head-Mounted Display

Gesture-Tracking Device

Projectors and Display Units

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Report:

The Virtual Reality in Healthcare market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Virtual Reality in Healthcare market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

Contact Us:

