Digestive Enzymes Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

The global Digestive enzyme market size is expected to reach USD 1,319.8 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.3%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rise in awareness of gastrointestinal disorders, muscle improvement and fat reduction supplements. The demand of the market for digestive enzymes is driven by the rising disposable income and changing lifestyles of people around the globe leading to the consequent shift away from healthy diets.

Digestive enzymes are substances that are used to add nutrients to the diet or to lower the risks of health problems, like indigestion, chronic pancreatitis, irritable bowel syndrome, muscle improvement and obesity. The dosage form of digestive enzymes might be in the form of pills, capsules, powders, extracts, or liquids, containing Proteases, Lipases and Amylases.

Growing competition in the market has influenced the established players to invest massively in R&D to come up with better products in order to lure and retain their consumers. They are also starting to adopt various strategies like partnerships with retail chain companies to improve their global sales.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Country Life LLC., National Enzyme Company, Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems Inc., Garden Of Life Inc., Biotics Research Corporation, Food State Inc., Matsun Nutrition, Metagenics, Inc., Twinlab Corporation, and Abbott Nutrition, among others.

Digestive Enzymes Market Segmentation:

Dosage form Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquids

Others

Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Carbohydrates

Protease

Lipase

Others

Origin Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Animal

Fungi

Microbial

Plant

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Infant Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Other End uses

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Digestive Enzymes market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

