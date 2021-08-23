Anatomical Models Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2026

The global anatomical models market is expected to reach USD 55.10 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Anatomical models are in fact an artificial prototype of body parts like eyes, skull, brain and nervous system among others to impart a vivid and clear understanding of various complex body functions especially humans, along with a clear understanding of disease and ailments associated with it.

Growing demand for anatomical models in anatomical studies for providing effective learning and teaching is one of the major factor influencing market growth. Human anatomy models are superb teaching and learning resources. These are normally used by academic institutes for providing an improved and clear understanding to the scholars about the otherwise sophisticated and overwhelming human anatomy. Anatomical model makes it easy for learners to comprehend the multifaceted operations of the human body parts. They provide a practical learning experience to the scholars and make it easy for them to visualize everything in a vivid manner.

One major factor that may hinder the market growth is the cost intensive production of anatomical models.

Asia Pacific is projected to be one of the key revenue generating region during the forecast period. The market is expected to have the highest growth rate of CAGR 1.5% in the forecast owing to a swift growth in the medical sector as well as rapid rise in the researches in the field of anatomical studies. On January 2019, Korea University Guro Hospital (KUGH) and the Kore have collaborated to initiate a program which would use additive manufacturing technique to print 3D models for patients with bone fractures.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Nasco, Laerdal Medical, Columbia Dentoform, 3B Scientific, Erler-Zimmer, Algeo, Fysiomed, Simulaids, Altay Scientific, and Frasaco.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Anatomical Models market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Anatomical Models market.

Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Brain Model

Torso Model

Organ Model

Nervous System Model

Skeletal System Model

Hand Model

Eye Model

Tooth Model

Digestive System Model

Pregnancy Model

Others

Printing Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

2D Printing

3D Printing Stereo lithography Poly Jet Multi Jet fusion Fused Deposition Modeling Others

4D Printing

End-user Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Scientific Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Education Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



