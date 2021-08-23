aricose Vein Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025

The report on the global varicose vein treatment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global varicose vein treatment market to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on varicose vein treatment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on varicose vein treatment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global varicose vein treatment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global varicose vein treatment market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The increasing prevalence of varicose vein and growing awareness about varicose veins across the globe

• Availability of technologically advanced varicose vein treatment devices

2) Restraints

• High cost of varicose vein treatment

3) Opportunities

• Companies operating in this market are focusing on their production capabilities to manufacture innovative compression garments and devices such as compression bandages, self-adjustable Velcro devices, compression stockings, and hybrid devices

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global varicose vein treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, product, and end user.

The Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market by Treatment Type

• Sclerotherapy/Adhesion Injections

• Endovenous Ablation

• Ligation/Stripping

• Other Product Types

The Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market by Product

• Compression Devices/Garments

• Ablation Devices

• Catheters/Kits for Sclerotherapy & Adhesion Injections

• Other Products

The Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market by End User

• Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Specialty Clinic

• Other End-Users

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• SIGVARIS GROUP

• BSN medical GmbH

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Mylan N.V.

• DJO Global, Inc.

• WON TECH Co., Ltd.

• F Care Systems

• VVT Medical

• BTG International Limited

• AngioDynamics, Inc.

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the varicose vein treatment market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the varicose vein treatment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global varicose vein treatment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

