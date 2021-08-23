Manual Hoist Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | J.D. Neuhaus, KAWASAKI, Columbus McKinnon

“

The report titled Global Manual Hoist Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Manual Hoist market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Manual Hoist market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Manual Hoist market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Manual Hoist market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Manual Hoist report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Manual Hoist report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Manual Hoist market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Manual Hoist market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Manual Hoist market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Manual Hoist market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Manual Hoist market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

J.D. Neuhaus, KAWASAKI, Columbus McKinnon, Ingersoll Rand, Kito, Terex, PLANETA, TRACTEL, Konecranes, Hitachi

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hand Chain Hoists

Lever Hoists



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction Sites

Shipyards

Warehouse

Others



The Manual Hoist Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Manual Hoist market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Manual Hoist market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Manual Hoist market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Manual Hoist industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Manual Hoist market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Manual Hoist market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Manual Hoist market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Manual Hoist Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Manual Hoist Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Hand Chain Hoists

1.2.3 Lever Hoists

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Manual Hoist Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction Sites

1.3.3 Shipyards

1.3.4 Warehouse

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Manual Hoist Production

2.1 Global Manual Hoist Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Manual Hoist Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Manual Hoist Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Manual Hoist Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Manual Hoist Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Manual Hoist Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Manual Hoist Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Manual Hoist Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Manual Hoist Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Manual Hoist Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Manual Hoist Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Manual Hoist Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Manual Hoist Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Manual Hoist Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Manual Hoist Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Manual Hoist Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Manual Hoist Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Manual Hoist Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Manual Hoist Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Manual Hoist Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Manual Hoist Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Manual Hoist Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Manual Hoist Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Manual Hoist Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Manual Hoist Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Manual Hoist Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Manual Hoist Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Manual Hoist Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Manual Hoist Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Manual Hoist Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Manual Hoist Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Manual Hoist Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Manual Hoist Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Manual Hoist Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Manual Hoist Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Manual Hoist Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Manual Hoist Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Manual Hoist Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Manual Hoist Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Manual Hoist Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Manual Hoist Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Manual Hoist Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Manual Hoist Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Manual Hoist Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Manual Hoist Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Manual Hoist Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Manual Hoist Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Manual Hoist Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Manual Hoist Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Manual Hoist Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Manual Hoist Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Manual Hoist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Manual Hoist Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Manual Hoist Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Manual Hoist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Manual Hoist Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Manual Hoist Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Manual Hoist Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Manual Hoist Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Manual Hoist Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Manual Hoist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Manual Hoist Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Manual Hoist Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Manual Hoist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Manual Hoist Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Manual Hoist Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Manual Hoist Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Manual Hoist Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Manual Hoist Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Manual Hoist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Manual Hoist Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Manual Hoist Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Manual Hoist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Manual Hoist Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Manual Hoist Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Manual Hoist Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Manual Hoist Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Manual Hoist Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Manual Hoist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Manual Hoist Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Manual Hoist Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Manual Hoist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Manual Hoist Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Manual Hoist Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Manual Hoist Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Manual Hoist Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Manual Hoist Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Manual Hoist Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Manual Hoist Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Manual Hoist Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Manual Hoist Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Manual Hoist Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Manual Hoist Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Manual Hoist Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 J.D. Neuhaus

12.1.1 J.D. Neuhaus Corporation Information

12.1.2 J.D. Neuhaus Overview

12.1.3 J.D. Neuhaus Manual Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 J.D. Neuhaus Manual Hoist Product Description

12.1.5 J.D. Neuhaus Recent Developments

12.2 KAWASAKI

12.2.1 KAWASAKI Corporation Information

12.2.2 KAWASAKI Overview

12.2.3 KAWASAKI Manual Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 KAWASAKI Manual Hoist Product Description

12.2.5 KAWASAKI Recent Developments

12.3 Columbus McKinnon

12.3.1 Columbus McKinnon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Columbus McKinnon Overview

12.3.3 Columbus McKinnon Manual Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Columbus McKinnon Manual Hoist Product Description

12.3.5 Columbus McKinnon Recent Developments

12.4 Ingersoll Rand

12.4.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ingersoll Rand Overview

12.4.3 Ingersoll Rand Manual Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ingersoll Rand Manual Hoist Product Description

12.4.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Developments

12.5 Kito

12.5.1 Kito Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kito Overview

12.5.3 Kito Manual Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kito Manual Hoist Product Description

12.5.5 Kito Recent Developments

12.6 Terex

12.6.1 Terex Corporation Information

12.6.2 Terex Overview

12.6.3 Terex Manual Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Terex Manual Hoist Product Description

12.6.5 Terex Recent Developments

12.7 PLANETA

12.7.1 PLANETA Corporation Information

12.7.2 PLANETA Overview

12.7.3 PLANETA Manual Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 PLANETA Manual Hoist Product Description

12.7.5 PLANETA Recent Developments

12.8 TRACTEL

12.8.1 TRACTEL Corporation Information

12.8.2 TRACTEL Overview

12.8.3 TRACTEL Manual Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 TRACTEL Manual Hoist Product Description

12.8.5 TRACTEL Recent Developments

12.9 Konecranes

12.9.1 Konecranes Corporation Information

12.9.2 Konecranes Overview

12.9.3 Konecranes Manual Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Konecranes Manual Hoist Product Description

12.9.5 Konecranes Recent Developments

12.10 Hitachi

12.10.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hitachi Overview

12.10.3 Hitachi Manual Hoist Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hitachi Manual Hoist Product Description

12.10.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Manual Hoist Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Manual Hoist Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Manual Hoist Production Mode & Process

13.4 Manual Hoist Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Manual Hoist Sales Channels

13.4.2 Manual Hoist Distributors

13.5 Manual Hoist Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Manual Hoist Industry Trends

14.2 Manual Hoist Market Drivers

14.3 Manual Hoist Market Challenges

14.4 Manual Hoist Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Manual Hoist Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

