Food Grade Butyric Acid Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2027 | Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp Group, Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co.

The report titled Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Food Grade Butyric Acid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Food Grade Butyric Acid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Food Grade Butyric Acid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Food Grade Butyric Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Food Grade Butyric Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Food Grade Butyric Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Food Grade Butyric Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Food Grade Butyric Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Food Grade Butyric Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Food Grade Butyric Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Food Grade Butyric Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp Group, Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co., ltd., Inc., Innova Global (India), SiscoResearchLaboratoriesPvt. Ltd., Yufeng International Co.,Ltd, OXEA GmbH, Blue Marble Biomaterials

Market Segmentation by Product:

Synthetic Butyric Acid

Renewable Butyric Acid



Market Segmentation by Application:

Dairy products

Animals Feed



The Food Grade Butyric Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Food Grade Butyric Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Food Grade Butyric Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Food Grade Butyric Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Food Grade Butyric Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Food Grade Butyric Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Food Grade Butyric Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Food Grade Butyric Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Food Grade Butyric Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Synthetic Butyric Acid

1.2.3 Renewable Butyric Acid

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Dairy products

1.3.3 Animals Feed

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Production

2.1 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Food Grade Butyric Acid Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Food Grade Butyric Acid Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Food Grade Butyric Acid Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Food Grade Butyric Acid Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Food Grade Butyric Acid Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Food Grade Butyric Acid Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Food Grade Butyric Acid Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Food Grade Butyric Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Food Grade Butyric Acid Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Food Grade Butyric Acid Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Food Grade Butyric Acid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Eastman Chemical Company

12.1.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 Eastman Chemical Company Overview

12.1.3 Eastman Chemical Company Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Eastman Chemical Company Food Grade Butyric Acid Product Description

12.1.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.2 Perstorp Group

12.2.1 Perstorp Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Perstorp Group Overview

12.2.3 Perstorp Group Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Perstorp Group Food Grade Butyric Acid Product Description

12.2.5 Perstorp Group Recent Developments

12.3 Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co., ltd., Inc.

12.3.1 Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co., ltd., Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co., ltd., Inc. Overview

12.3.3 Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co., ltd., Inc. Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co., ltd., Inc. Food Grade Butyric Acid Product Description

12.3.5 Beijing Huamaoyuan Fragrance Flavor Co., ltd., Inc. Recent Developments

12.4 Innova Global (India)

12.4.1 Innova Global (India) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Innova Global (India) Overview

12.4.3 Innova Global (India) Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Innova Global (India) Food Grade Butyric Acid Product Description

12.4.5 Innova Global (India) Recent Developments

12.5 SiscoResearchLaboratoriesPvt. Ltd.

12.5.1 SiscoResearchLaboratoriesPvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 SiscoResearchLaboratoriesPvt. Ltd. Overview

12.5.3 SiscoResearchLaboratoriesPvt. Ltd. Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SiscoResearchLaboratoriesPvt. Ltd. Food Grade Butyric Acid Product Description

12.5.5 SiscoResearchLaboratoriesPvt. Ltd. Recent Developments

12.6 Yufeng International Co.,Ltd

12.6.1 Yufeng International Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Yufeng International Co.,Ltd Overview

12.6.3 Yufeng International Co.,Ltd Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Yufeng International Co.,Ltd Food Grade Butyric Acid Product Description

12.6.5 Yufeng International Co.,Ltd Recent Developments

12.7 OXEA GmbH

12.7.1 OXEA GmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 OXEA GmbH Overview

12.7.3 OXEA GmbH Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 OXEA GmbH Food Grade Butyric Acid Product Description

12.7.5 OXEA GmbH Recent Developments

12.8 Blue Marble Biomaterials

12.8.1 Blue Marble Biomaterials Corporation Information

12.8.2 Blue Marble Biomaterials Overview

12.8.3 Blue Marble Biomaterials Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Blue Marble Biomaterials Food Grade Butyric Acid Product Description

12.8.5 Blue Marble Biomaterials Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Food Grade Butyric Acid Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Food Grade Butyric Acid Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Food Grade Butyric Acid Production Mode & Process

13.4 Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Food Grade Butyric Acid Sales Channels

13.4.2 Food Grade Butyric Acid Distributors

13.5 Food Grade Butyric Acid Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Food Grade Butyric Acid Industry Trends

14.2 Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Drivers

14.3 Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Challenges

14.4 Food Grade Butyric Acid Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Food Grade Butyric Acid Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

