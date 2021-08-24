Peritoneal Dialysis Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market size was valued at USD 3.88 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to exceed USD 5.85 Billion in terms of revenue at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2028. The market growth is driven by expanding global geriatric population base, increasing incidence of ESRD (End-stage renal disease), and the rising acceptance of home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

Peritoneal dialysis is the filtering of blood along with the elimination of waste fluids by using the peritoneal membrane, the body’s natural filter. The advantages associated with peritoneal dialysis include no use of needles, minimum clinic visits, and provides continuous therapy, which acts more like natural kidneys. This method is mostly performed at home and principally works to remove excess waste products and fluid from the blood.

ESRD, which is generally known as kidney failure is a one of the key factors for growth of the market. Diabetes is the most usual cause of ESRD, whereas high blood pressure is another common cause of ESRD. High blood pressure and diabetes are the most common chronic disease population across the globe. The shortage of kidneys for transplantation owing to stringent regulations in several countries may stimulate industry growth in the coming years. Moreover, a growing aging population that needs long term care requirements, raising awareness about hospital-acquired infections and increased patient preference of advanced kidney treatment will offer lucrative opportunities for the global peritoneal dialysis market growth through 2028.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key developments and innovations of the market such as research and development advancements, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, government deals, and collaborations. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of key players in the market along with their global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, and strategic alliances.

Key players in the market include

Baxter International, Nipro, B. Braun Melsungen, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Covidien, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Medical Components, Huaren Pharmaceutical, NephroPlus, Northwest Kidney Centers, Satellite Healthcare, NxStage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care

Furthermore, the report segments Peritoneal Dialysis market on the basis of key product types and applications and provides details about the revenue growth, revenue CAGR, and revenue share each segment is expected to register over the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Home-Based Dialysis

Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

Device

Peritoneal Dialysis Set

Catheter

Others

For a better understanding of the global Peritoneal Dialysis market dynamics, a regional analysis of the market across key geographical areas is offered in the report. The market is spread across key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is analysed on the basis of the market scenario in the major countries of the regions to provide a deeper understanding of the market. It provides insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, export/import, current and emerging trends and demands, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region.

In-depth regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

