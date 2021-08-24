Software Composition Analysis Market : Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry

The Software Composition Analysis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The requirement for software composition analysis solutions is supposed to be majorly driven by the growing threat levels on open-source codes. Furthermore, commercial and IoT-based software products’ dependency on open-source codes and valid regulations are foreseen to encourage the adoption of software composition analysis solutions and services among businesses.

– Growing user preference towards online transactions and increasing adoption of multiple services such as Electronic Clearing Service (ECS), National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), Real-time Gross Settlement Systems (RTGS), and mobile transactions are principal determinants anticipated to drive the growth of the global software composition analysis market over the forecast period.

– For instance, according to Google & TRAI, about 20% of internet users in India make transactions via e-commerce and financial services as of February 2018. In comparison, digital media had a share of 0.7% during the same period. According to ING Group, in 2018, 62% of transactions in the United States were made using a credit or debit card, either stored with the merchant or given manually at the time of purchase. PayPal accounted for 22% of online transactions.

– Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India says, the value of EFT and NEFT transactions within the retail electronic clearing in India for 2018 was over INR 172 trillion, growing significantly from INR 43 trillion in 2014, the National Electronic Fund Transfer allows customers transfer funds between NEFT-enabled accounts on a direct basis via e-messages.

– The retail vertical is anticipated to progress at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, and is always on the top in terms of cost-cutting, improving revenue margin, adopting the latest technologies, and using open-source codes. The use of open-source codes is quite prevalent in the retail and e-commerce vertical. For instance, according to a survey by JetBrains s.r.o. in 2019, 80% of software developers employed source code collaboration tools such as GitHub.

– Besides, software composition analysis solutions and services offer secure and safe transaction facilities that are expected to boost the target market’s growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing adoption of mobile devices and the use of the internet worldwide is another factor expected to support the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

– Increasing adoption of software composition analysis solutions and services across various applications in the BFSI sector is expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Solutions Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– Software Composition Analysis solutions bring an essential level of compliance monitoring to software development organizations, and they will soon be a must-have for any company concerned with legal risks and brand exposure. However, to unlock the technology’s full potential, having DevOps and Security skills in the team is strongly recommended.

– The solution component segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for successfully implementing software composition analysis solutions across the enterprises.

– According to Snyk Ltd., in 2019, there was an 88% increase in application library vulnerabilities over two years, while more attacks are carried out through the exploitation of those vulnerabilities. Companies need a software composition analysis solution to identify these vulnerabilities before hackers do.

– SCA solutions are rapidly being adopted across all company sizes, in every vertical. According to a Kaspersky Lab survey, it was found that browsers accounted for 11.06% of exploit attacks as of 1st quarter 2020. The leading software composition analysis solutions augment security and risk management when using open source code.

– The software composition analysis solution makes sure that the open-source codes, components, and software do not disrupt the project’s functioning and affect the user experience. These solutions guarantee the checking of open-source contents at every stage of SDLC.

– The software composition analysis solution’s significant capabilities are risk management, vulnerability detection, alerting and reporting, policy management, license management, and remediation.

