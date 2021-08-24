OpenStack Services Market key Insights Based on Product Type

The OpenStack Services Market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.53% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Openstack controls large pools of computing, storage, and networking resources; all managed through APIs or a dashboard. Beyond standard infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) functionality, additional components provide service management and fault management to ensure user applications’ availability. According to Red Hat, Inc., 65% of cloud adopters said that OpenStack is essential to their cloud strategy. Communications service providers embrace cloud technologies, such as OpenStack, to meet demands for innovative new services. To ensure business continuity, these production cloud environments are required to be highly available and reliable. By the availability of both the components and topology of the cloud environment, organizations can build a highly available, production-grade OpenStack infrastructure.

– There is a foundation that engages in the promotion of global development, distribution, and adoption of open infrastructure called OpenStack Foundation (OSF) with more than 105,000 community members from 187 countries around the world. The OSF goal is to serve developers, users, and the entire open infrastructure ecosystem by providing a set of shared resources to build community, facilitate collaboration, and support integration of open source technologies. The foundation’s primary activities include community management, organizing large-scale test infrastructure, and bringing together more than 20,000 public infrastructure enthusiasts each year at global events, including the Open Infrastructure Summit. The OSF even began incubating new Strategic Focus Areas, starting with Container Infrastructure, CI/CD, and Edge Computing.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90607

– According to the 2019 OpenStack User Survey, 28% of organizations with employees ranging from 1000 to 9,999 utilize OpenStack. 18% of the organizations utilize OpenStack as Infrastructure Provider, followed by 13% using as a private cloud provider, with 72% of the deployment type being an off-premises private cloud. Rising operational efficiency and accelerating the ability to innovate is the primary reason organizations choose OpenStack as their cloud infrastructure platform. Other business reasons cited by greater than 75% of the survey organizations include avoiding standardizing on the same open platform and APIs that power a global network of private and public clouds, vendor lock-in, and saving money. Additional reasons include achieving security/privacy goals and attracting top technical talent.

– In June 2020, the OpenStack Foundation confirmed that open source project StarlingX as a top-level open infrastructure project supported by the foundation. StarlingX project is expected to provide a deployment-ready, highly reliable edge, and scalable infrastructure software platform to build mission-critical edge clouds. Applications for StarlingX include the far edge or last mile and such use cases as on-premise clouds in factories, Industrial IoT, autonomous vehicles and other transportation-based IoT applications, Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and virtualized Radio Access Networks (vRAN), 5G, smart buildings, and cities, augmented and virtual reality, high-definition media content delivery, surveillance, healthcare imaging, and universal customer premise equipment (uCPE).

– In March 2020, DriveScale, Inc., a provider of elastic bare-metal cloud infrastructure, announced support for OpenStack. DriveScale provides programmable, scale-out storage to the usage of traditional bare-metal clouds by supporting the OpenStack Cinder standard. Cinder act as a block storage service for OpenStack. It presents storage resources that can be utilized by OpenStack Compute with the usage of a plugin driver. Through a self-service API, Cinder makes OpenStack Compute to consume and request block storage resources, and DriveScale through its Cinder plugin organizes the underlying hardware and delivers HDDs and SSDs as well as slices of SSDs at a large scale, cost-effectively and with the performance of local drives.

– As COVID-19 continues to regrettably spread around the world, affecting large numbers of people and disrupting organizations worldwide, some enterprises were further at risk with the government having announced nation-wide lockdowns, impacting the availability of enterprise support teams and suppliers’ support teams. In April 2020, Sardina Systems, a European company that provides Kubernetes and OpenStack cloud platforms, offers Sardina FishOS products and services to help all those affected customers and suppliers with teams in India. Sardina FishOS, built on OpenStack and Kubernetes, is designed for flexible & efficient operations, and rapid deployments to enable enterprises to respond to business demands ultimately rapidly. In April 2020, Rackspace’s technology services company has set aside USD 10 million in no-cost OpenStack Public Cloud hosting resources over the next six months for organizations participating in COVID-19 response efforts.

Request For Full Report >> OpenStack Services Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

OpenStack Services Market

China Internet Data Center Market

Fiber Optic Component Market

Multichannel Campaign Management Market

License Management Market

Web Filtering Market

Data Resiliency Market

North America Fantasy Sports Market

Hardcopy Peripherals & Printing Consumables Market

United States Data Center Construction Market