Continuous Integration Tools Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications

The Continuous Integration Tools Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 19% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The increasing adoption of Software-based business processes in businesses across industries is expected to be a major driver for the growth of CI Tools during the forecast period.

– According to a study by Flexera Software, approximately 79% of the organizations plan to adopt public cloud for their businesses by 2020, which is expected to boost the deployment of SaaS applications in enterprises. Hence, the adoption of continuous integration tools is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– CI tools enable software developers to integrate regularly, which further helps them run automated testing of software development and detect errors well in advance. Other benefits of using CI Tools are Automated Builds, Improved Communications, and Zero Server Maintenance, and many more.

– Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several people worldwide are working from home, the need for adopting CI tools for developers has increased substantially. Companies are increasingly moving their apps to the cloud or cloud-based platforms. Such instances are necessitating the adoption of CI tools in a shorter period.

Key Market Trends

Retail and E-commerce Industry Expected to Exhibit Significant Growth

– The growth of digital commerce and digital retail, coupled with the massive e-commerce growth, are certain factors acting as a major catalyst for the adoption of CI tools in the industry. The gradual adoption of various cloud platforms along with software-based platforms has led to the adoption of CI tools in the industry, which provides several benefits to various stakeholders in the value chain such as vendors, IT departments, as well as end-users.

– Moreover, rapid change and advancement in technology are significantly altering the customer’s experience and expectations, which is further challenging the retailers and e-commerce platforms to enhance their offerings and maximizing customer experience and satisfaction. Hence, the need for automated testing is increasing, which acts as a driver for the adoption of CI tools in the industry.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

– The North America region is expected to dominate the CI tools market in the forecast period, owing to the region’s dominance in the adoption of software-based business processes. Also, the increasing investment in the market and software development tools are expected to further boost the growth of the market in the region.

– The solution providers globally, are partnering with the regional solution providers, as a path towards the expansion of their market share, and strengthening of their foothold and market presence.

– For instance, in December 2019, the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), which is the vendor-neutral platform for many of the fastest-growing projects for continuous delivery, was joined by Fujitsu as the CDF as a premier member, amongst other members, such as Cloudbees, IBM, Google, CapitalOne, CircleCI, and many more, which will further act as a catalyst for growth.

Competitive Landscape of the Continuous Integration Tools Market is expected to move towards fragmentation over the forecast period, owing to the emergence of various new market players, as well as the growth of the existing market players. The new or the small and medium-sized solution providers are increasingly raising funds and making efforts to enter the market seamlessly.

– May 2020 – Travis CI extended its portfolio of multi-architecture, which will be supported by the AWS Graviton2 processor. This will involve the integration of the working test platforms that build with the AWS Graviton2 processor in an Arm64 environment.

– April 2020 – CircleCI, a platform for continuous integration and continuous delivery, raised USD 100 million, for expansion purposes.

