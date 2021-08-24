Commercial Greenhouse Market – What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

The commercial greenhouse market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The commercial greenhouse market has suffered in terms of production, distribution, and uncertainty in demand due to the global covid-19 pandemic.Covid-19 related restrictions on exports and imports have resulted in supply chain disruptions as the existing supply chain is not equipped to cater to the customers. Greenhouse production can provide high-quality food products all year round with efficient use of water, fertilizers, chemicals, and labor. In recent decades, the commercial greenhouse has risen worldwide specifically in Europe, saw major growth in 2015 as the demand for high-quality horticultural products including exotic and out-of-seasonal products increased drastically by 30.0-40.0% (since 1991). Improving conditions in developing countries, the rise of disposable income coupled with the demand for high-quality food products, shoot up the growth of commercial greenhouse. Europe and North America hold a significant market share while the fastest growth can be observed in the Asia Pacific region. The challenges lie with the improper management of greenhouse by the farmers. Awareness needs to be given to farmers related to automation and technicality of the greenhouse, towards large scale production.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Food and Shrinking Land Driving the Market

The global population is increasing exponentially and every day nearly 200,000 people are getting added to the world food demand. According to the United States population division, the world’s human population has increased nearly fourfold in the past 100 years, and it is projected to reach 9.2 billion by 2050. Supplying food to this growing population has become a global threat. Farmland per capita in 2030 is expected to decrease to 1800 meter square from 2,200-meter square in 2005. Making the scenario worse, various crop pests are causing 10%-16% of global crop losses annually. Therefore, to meet global food demand with less space per hectare is the key to drive the greenhouse market during the forecast period.

Europe Dominate Largest Share in Greenhouse Installment

Europe and North America hold a significant market share while the fastest growth can be observed in the Asia Pacific region. Europe has been the first to implement advanced techniques in greenhouse particularly in countries such as Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands, where large areas are under greenhouse cultivation. Europe is the largest player because of urbanization, rapid technological advancements, and the high demand for fruits and vegetables. The rapid population growth, with shrinkable land particularly in countries such as China and India, will drive the greenhouse market during the forecast period in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The global greenhouse market is slightly consolidated with very few players cornering the majority of the market share. Product innovations, partnerships, and acquisitions are the major strategies adopted by the leading companies in the market, globally. Along with innovations and expansions, investments in R&D and developing novel product portfolios are likely to be crucial strategies during the forecast period. Major players like LumiGrow, Nexus Corporation, Certhon, Greentech Agro are making new strategies to enter the market.

