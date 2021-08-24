Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size, Growth, Trends

The Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market was valued at approximately USD 10,183.35 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a revenue of USD 15,344.93 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.13% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the intravenous immunoglobulin market globally. According to the research article published in Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, 2020, in United Kingdom Primary Immunodeficiency Network had documented the impact of COVID-19 infection of Primary Immunodeficiency Disease (PID) and Symptomatic Secondary Immunodeficiency (SID) individuals. The study revealed that out of 100 individuals with PID, SID, autoinflammatory diseases, and C1 inhibitor deficiency, 70 % of the individuals were infected with the SARS-CoV2 virus and 59 % were admitted to hospitals, with 8% being admitted to Intensive Care Units. Thus, as the immune deficient individuals are at higher risk of being infected with COVID-19, the market for immunoglobulin therapies is expected to spike during the pandemic. Additionally, as per the research article published in BMC Infectious Diseases, 2020, the administration of intravenous immunoglobulin in patients with severe COVID-19 infection was expected to improve the clinical outcome and aid in a significant reduction of the mortality rate due to SARS-CoV2 viral infection. Thus, owing to the aforementioned factors, the studied market is expected to witness healthy growth during the pandemic era.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy is the use of a mixture of antibodies (immunoglobulins) to treat health conditions including primary immunodeficiency, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, Kawasaki disease, certain cases of HIV/AIDS and measles, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and in certain other infections. Depending on the formulation, it can be injected into the muscle, a vein, or under the skin.

An increase in the geriatric population, the prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders and bleeding disorders has led to an increase in demand for novel intravenous immunoglobulin therapies. This has led to an increase in the adoption rate of these therapies. Hence these factors have helped the market growth. However, stringent regulatory approval processes and regulations, and the high cost of therapy have been restraining the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Treatment is Expected to Register a High CAGR Over the Forecast Period

The Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases segment is expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period. According to the research article published in Frontiers in Immunology, 2020, the incidence of Primary Immunodeficiency diseases(PIDs) is 1 in 10,000 population globally, and the majority of PIDs are presented in early childhood. Additionally, as per the research article titled “Systematic Review of Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases in Malaysia: 1979–2020”, published in Frontiers in Immunology, 2020, approximately six million people are predicted to be living with PIDs globally, among which only 27,000–60,000 cases were diagnosed. the incidence of PIDs in Singapore was observed to be 2.65 per 100,000 live births and an estimated occurrence rate of one in 37,000 live births as per the above-mentioned source. Hence, the growing burden of PIDs globally is expected to drive the studied segment growth over the forecast period.

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy has been used in primary immunodeficiency diseases (PI), other immune deficiency disorders. There are several specific medical therapies available for people with PIDs with antibody deficiency that account for more than half of the primary immunodeficiencies. These illnesses, such as Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID), X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia (XLA), and other disorders, are characterized by a lack of and/or impaired antibody function. In October 2019, ADMA Biologics began the first commercial sales of ASCENIV, a plasma-derived polyclonal human immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary Immunodeficiency Diseases in adults and adolescents, which received US FDA approval in April 2019

Hence, with the availability of IVIG therapies and the advancements in intravenous immunoglobulin products for treating the highly prevalent primary immunodeficiency diseases, the studied segment is expected to grow significantly over the coming years.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market

North American countries like the United States (US) and Canada have a developed and well-structured health care system. These systems also encourage research and development. These initiatives allow foreign businesses to invest in the US and Canada. As a result, these countries enjoy the presence of many global market players, which is one of the major factors for the growth of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market in the region.

