Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market Size, Share | Global Industry Report

“A research report on Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

The global interdental cleansing products market was valued USD4895.21 million in value terms in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% in value terms to reach USD7636.21 million by 2026 owing to increasing oral hygiene concerns among individuals across the globe, which is leading to the growing demand for various interdental cleansing products. With the availability of different kinds of interdental cleansing products in the market, consumers are getting more inclined towards such products. This has led to a robust growth in the market over recent years.

Interdental cleansing is the process of the removal of dental plaque or food particles from the space located between the teeth. Carrying out interdental cleansing is necessary because such products perform cleansing functions in areas that are not reachable or cannot be cleaned by a toothbrush. These interdental cleansing products are largely preferred among individuals to avoid various oral problems such as cavities, bad breath, and others.

Global interdental cleansing products market can be segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, end use and region. Based on product, the global interdental cleansing products market is segmented into interdental brushes, toothpicks, dental floss and others. Here, the toothpicks segment holds a dominant position in the global interdental cleansing products market due to its huge availability at a low price. However, interdental brushes are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.09% in the coming years due to technological advancements in the healthcare industry and increasing purchasing power of consumers. According to the application segment, dental caries hold the dominant position owing to its global prevalence. However, interdental products are mostly used for prevention than cure. Removal of plaque, which is a root cause of oral care diseases, is the primary function of interdental products. The dominant distribution channel is pharmacies and the end use is common among the dental clinics.

Major companies operating in the global interdental cleansing products market include The Procter & Gamble Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lion Corporation, Venture Life Group Plc, TePe Munhygienprodukter AB, Dentalpro Co.,Ltd., Piksters, SangA E-clean Co., Ltd., Curaden AG, M+C Schiffer GmbH, Tandex A/S, TRISA AG, Sunstar Americas Inc, among others. The interdental products manufacturing companies are focusing on providing new and innovative products that make interdental cleansing products more attractive and easier to handle.

