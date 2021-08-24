Telehealth Market in the US – Emerging Trends, Product Type, Future Growth, Revenue, Demand Forecast, Top Key Players

This market research report on US telehealth market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by modality (mHealth, remote patient monitoring, and virtual health), by component (services, hardware, and software), and by end-users (healthcare providers, patient and individuals, employer and government organizations, and payers).

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91338

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key Vendor Analysis

These are Prominent Players in the US telehealth market are A&D Company, Abbott, AgaMatrix, AirStrip Technologies, AliveCor, AT & T, Athenahealth, Biotricity, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific, Carena, Celtic Healthcare

The US telehealth market is highly dynamic and fragmented with the presence of several medical device manufacturers, software or app providers, and healthcare service providers. The rapid technological advancement is encouraging vendors to introduce platforms with innovative and advanced features to meet the growing customer demands in the US market. The leading healthcare companies are investing in R&D to integrate hardware and software to improvise remote healthcare services to end-users and gain a larger US market share. Top service providers are offering wearable and connected medical devices compatible with telemedicine platforms to sustain the competition in the US market. The players are leveraging strategic marketing and distribution policies to attract new consumers to the US telehealth market.

The introduction of remote healthcare services to offer accessible and affordable medical assistance to all patients across the world is one of the primary factors attributing to the growth of the US telehealth market. Telehealth and telemedicine are interchangeably used in the healthcare industry and these services help in offering communication, diagnosis, treatment and patient monitoring in the US market.

US Telehealth Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by modality, component, and geography.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91338

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

US Telehealth Market – By Modality

Penetration of smart gadgets to boost demand for mHealth services in the US telehealth market during the forecast period

The US telehealth market by modality is segmented into mHealth, remote patient monitoring, and virtual health. mHealth occupied more than half of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 33% during the forecast period. The growing preference of homecare and self-care medical devicesis one of the primary factors attributing to the growth of the mHealth segment in the US market. The increasing penetration of smart gadgets and next-generation connected devices such as smart glucose monitors, ECG trackers, and heart rate trackers will boost the demand for these services in the US market. The increasing focus on disease management, fitness, continuous health monitoring, and wellness is promoting the use of sophisticated mHealth applications in the US market. Leading medical companies are combining personal devices with advanced technology for personalized care management to offer superior patient care and gain larger market share in the US market. Moreover, the establishment of value-based reimbursement reforms is helping in reducing cost and improving healthcare outcomes and promoting the use of mHealth applications in the US market. The launch of health call centers, emergency toll-free telephone services, disaster management, patient records, and health surveys will augment the evolution of the mHealth segment in the US telehealth market during the forecast period.

US Telehealth Market – By Component

Technological innovations to transform the services segment in the US telehealth market during the forecast period

The component segment in the US telehealth market is classified into services, hardware, and software. The services segment dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period. The service providers conduct and process virtual visits, online consultations of patients, and monitor patients in real time in this segment in the US market.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Modality

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Component

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-users

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91338

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of US telehealth market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the US telehealth market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of US telehealth market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Gelato Market

Foam Facial Cleanser Market

Maltitol Liquid Market

Kopi Luwak Market

Household Eye Massager Market

Frozen Sausage Market

Frozen Pita Bread Market