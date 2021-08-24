Veterinary Imaging Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The demand for veterinary imaging is expected to rise over the forecast period due to factors such as increasing diary animal numbers, an increase in household pet numbers. Moreover, the growing requirement for pet insurance, together with animal expenditures, is expected to add up to business development. In contrast, developed world evolving nations are expected to build the growth opportunities for the market.

Market Size – USD 1.61 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

The Global Veterinary Imaging Market is forecast to reach USD 2.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing competition for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for the treatment of different animal health conditions is one of the factors driving the veterinary imaging market. Magnetic resonance imaging is used to research the physiological and structural structure of the body tissues in animals. It is commonly used in small animal operations for disease detection and disease planning and disease control without the possibility of ionizing radiation contamination. The factors listed above enhance the growth of the veterinary picture sector. Technological developments in pet imaging can function as a making catalyst for successful impacts. Enterprise players’ emphasis on growing and evolving technically developed and creative veterinary imaging solutions would promote market growth. However, a shortage of professional doctors in controlling the systems is gradually inhibiting the market development. The expense of building and repairing the facilities is too significant and is not feasible for limited businesses as a challenging thing for market developers.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Universal Medical Systems Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd, SUNI Medical Imaging Inc., Canon Medical Systems, Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert, and Epica International, among others.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Veterinary Imaging market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Veterinary Imaging market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Veterinary Imaging market.

Veterinary Imaging Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instrument

Reagent

Services

Veterinary PACS

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals/Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedics and Traumatology

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



