Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Inudstry Trends, Price and Report 2020-2027

This market research report on the healthcare augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market offers analysis on the market size and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights about segmentation by applications (AR (surgeries, rehabilitation, and training and medical education) and VR (simulation, diagnostics, rehabilitation, pain distractions, and VRET)), technology (AR and VR), component (hardware and software), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and ROW).

Key Vendor Analysis

The major vendors in the global market are, Key Companies in AR, Orca Health, Healthcare Solutions, Brain Power LLC, Medsight Tech, Accuvein, EchoPixel Inc, Augmedix, Atheer Inc, Aira, Proximie, Kinosis Ltd

The AR and VR market in healthcare is highly fragmented with the presence of several vendors offering devices at a competitive price. The infiltration of low-quality products is increasing the competition in the global AR and VR market in healthcare. The leading players are focusing on leveraging technology and brand identity to gain market share in the augmented reality and virtual reality market in healthcare. The increasing investments in R&D for the development of innovative products will create new business opportunities for prominent companies in the market. The increasing focus on emerging companies in the APAC region will help players expand their business and distribution channels to new regions.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market in Healthcare Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by applications, technology, component, and geography.

AR and VR Market in Healthcare – By Component

Introduction of innovative hardware devices to boost sales in the AR and VR market in healthcare during forecast period

The components segment in the AR and VR market in healthcare include hardware and software. The hardware segment dominated the global AR and VR market in healthcare accounting for around 67% of the total market share in 2017. The hardware component in the AR and VR market in healthcare consists of desktops, smartphones, head-mounted displays (HMDs), tablets, smart glasses, and other connected devices. The growing adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices helps in simulation, visualizations, analysis of data, recording video, telemedicine, telemonitoring, and assist doctors during surgeries and help in the rehabilitation process. Some of the leading hardware vendors in the AR and VR market in healthcare are Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear VR, Google Glass, Microsoft HoloLens, ODG R-8, and Epson Moverio.

AR and VR Market in Healthcare – By Technology

The emergence of big data, cloud technologies, and network connectivity to augment the growth of the AR and VR market in healthcare

The AR and VR market in healthcare by technology is classified into AR and VR. The AR technology segment dominated the AR and VR market in healthcare growing at an exponential CAGR of close to 30% during the forecast period. Factors such as easy communication between doctors and patients, medical education, and corporate communication and sales are boosting the adoption of AR technology in the global AR and VR market in healthcare. Medical professionals in the global market are using augmented reality to perform surgeries in remote locations, send anatomical drawings, and offer voice assistance during the procedure. The increasing investment in the development of AR technology will boost the adoption of these devices in the global AR and VR market in healthcare during the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Component Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application Type in AR

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application Type in VR

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Technology

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1.1 Inclusions

5.1.2 Exclusions

5.2 Currency Conversion rate

5.3 Market Derivation

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of the AR and VR market in healthcare provides market size and the growth rate for the forecast period 2018–2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights about current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the AR and VR market in healthcare.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of AR and VR market in healthcare.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

