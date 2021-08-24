APAC Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market Size, Share | Industry Report

“A research report on APAC Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to “APAC Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type, By Demand Category, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023” UHP tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9%, by 2023. Anticipated growth in the market is led by rising inclination towards SUVs and CUVs that are equipped with high powered engines. Moreover, with rising disposable income, demand for premium vehicles is also increasing across various countries in Asia-Pacific, thereby further fuelling growth in the region’s UHP tire market. Further, a rising number of automakers are focusing on offering UHP tires in OE fitments, which is anticipated to fuel their demand across Asia-Pacific through 2023. Some of the top players in Asia-Pacific UHP tire market include Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., Pirelli & C. S.p.A., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. “APAC Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Tire Type, By Demand Category, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023” discusses the following aspects of Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire market in APAC:

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with Ultra High-Performance (UHP) Tire distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

