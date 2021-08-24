Surgical Equipment Market is to Cross USD 11 Billion, At a CAGR of 7.9% during 2016–2022

The global surgical equipment market is likely to cross $11 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2016–2022. Although the surgical procedures worldwide is a primary driving factors of the market, the launch of advanced surgical equipment both in traditional as well as electrosurgical segment will drive the market. The market is likely to witness a shift from traditional surgical sutures and staples to hand-held electrosurgical equipment. The plastic and reconstructive application segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace. North America to remain as the largest market.

Major Vendors included in the report are as follows:

• Medtronic

• Stryker

• CONMED

• Johnson & Johnson

• Zimmer Biomet

Scope of the Report

The report considers the present scenario of the global surgical equipment market and its dynamic for the period 2017–2022. It includes a detailed study of growth drivers, trends, and restraints. The report also profiles the leading vendors in the market and other key vendors.

Surgical equipment Market: Segmental Overview

Electrosurgical equipment to grow at a rate of 8.06%

The sutures and staples segment will continue to dominate the market in 2022. The electrosurgical equipment and hand-held surgical devices segments are expected to grow at a rate of 8.06% and 7.60%, respectively during the forecast period. Hospitals are key end-users that greatly influence market growth. The increasing incidence of gynecology disorders is expected to fuel the market growth, as the adoption is more in obstetrics. The plastic and reconstructive segment is expected to grow at a faster pace due to increasing demand for aesthetic and cosmetic surgeries worldwide.

Surgical Equipment Market: Geographical Analysis

North America to be the largest market

The surgical equipment market in North America is projected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period due to increased adoption of technologically advanced surgical systems. The US and Canada, being the two strong economies globally, is currently witnessing the maximum number of product launches. North America is followed by Europe. APAC and Latin America stand next to the European market.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-user Type

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Currency Conversion rate

5.2 Market Derivation

The global surgical equipment market is likely to cross $11 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2016–2022. The demand is majorly driven due to increased chronic disorders requiring surgery. Also increased usage of advanced surgical stapling devices in surgery is likely to attribute to the market growth.

The report provides a holistic view of the global surgical equipment market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. The report also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

